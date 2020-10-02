Cobra Kai season 3 premiere date revealed, season 4 confirmed

Netflix has confirmed a January 8, 2021 premiere for Cobra Kai season 3 and given the green light for a season 4 coming at an unknown date. Check out the action-packed teaser trailer up top, which starts with a masterfully executed roundhouse kick, as one would expect.

Cobra Kai, a sequel series to the classic martial arts movie Karate Kid, first premiered as a YouTube Red exclusive in 2018. After a critically acclaimed first season, Cobra Kai season 2 aired in April of 2019. The series was acquired by Netflix in June of this year, and both existing seasons are now available to stream on the platform. Cobra Kai season 3 will be exclusive to the streaming service as part of Netflix's deal with Sony.

"As Kreese says, 'The story is just beginning.' Season 3 premieres January 8, 2021 only on Netflix," reads the description from the teaser. "And gear up because Season 4 is officially training to join the fight. Cobra Kai Never Dies."

Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and his karate arch-nemesis William Zabka, with the story picking up 34 years after their mighty faceoff in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament. Macchio's character is the happily married owner of a car dealership who decides to reopen his Miyagi-Do dojo, while Zabka's Johnny Lawrence is struggling with addiction when he finds new life in his rivalry with Macchio's Daniel LaRusso. Naturally, dramatically staged fights ensue, and a surprising level of character drama too.