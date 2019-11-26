Cheapest PS4 Pro deal in the UK: £250 for console + game at Very

If you're looking for a solid early PS4 Black Friday deal – or if an Xbox One X Black Friday bargain is more up your street – Very has some bundles that will make anyone's head turn. For just £250 in-store (or £253.98 online including delivery) you can pick up one of the two most powerful consoles on the market right now, alongside a truly excellent game (including the recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) ahead of the upcoming festive period.

To take full advantage of this stonking bargain, you'll need to do two things; firstly, make sure you select the "pay later" option at checkout. You'll be subject to a credit check, but this way, you can take the cost down with the discount code PAQ96, which adds £50 to your account a few days after purchase. Be aware that using this payment plan option means you'll pay interest if you don't pay off the full amount in the designated timeframe, so make sure you don't enter into any agreements you can't afford to pay back!

PS4 Pro bundles for £250 at Very

On the PS4 side of the fence, you've got four game options, all of which come well recommended: Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the best games of 2018; FIFA 20, the latest instalment in the world's most popular football franchise; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which has revamped the series this year to be much more gritty and tactical; or Spider-Man PS4, one of the best superhero games we've ever seen.

Xbox One X bundles for £250 at Very

There's just two bundles available for Xbox One X customers, but both are brilliant. For the same price, you can pick up an Xbox One X console and Gears 5, the latest instalment in the Gears of War franchise, or you can get one of the best racing games available, Forza Horizon 4, alongside the recent Lego Speed Champions expansion.

Of course, Very also have plenty of the best PS4 games and best Xbox One games available too, so you can spruce up your order with some extras. Or hang on until some of the Black Friday game deals appear towards the end of this week, where you could also pick up one of the Black Friday TV deals too if one takes your fancy.