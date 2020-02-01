The cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales: great deals on the best titles

Regardless of whether you just picked up the console, are thinking of investing in one, or are a long-term Ninty veteran awaiting the next Animal Crossing, finding the cheapest Nintendo Switch game sales and prices will probably rank high on your list of priorities.

The best Nintendo Switch games stubbornly hold their price years after launch, so being able to save cash on them wherever possible is always welcome. With that in mind, we've hunted down the very best offers and discounts currently available. You'll find all the most tempting Nintendo Switch game sales below, including everything from classics like Mario Kart to modern hits such as the latest Pokemon. And because this page is constantly being updated, you know the prices are up-to-the-minute thanks to our price comparison technology.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There's only a couple of months left until we finally get our hands on the next Animal Crossing, and we can't wait to see what it has in store for us. This one breaks new ground by giving you an island to makeover. Don't worry, though - all your favourites like Tom Nook, KK Slider, and Isabelle are still along for the ride.

Read more: Everything we know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon's latest instalment brings us to the franchise's version of Great Britain, and it's an invigorating trip well worth taking. Complete with all-new creatures to catch, a huge wilderness area where Pokemon roam free, and spruced up Gym challenges, it's only going to grow with time and various expansion packs. Curious about which one to get? Don't worry, the two versions are mostly identical other than a few exclusive Pokemon.

Read more: Pokemon Sword and Shield review

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you have a Switch, you need Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It takes everything that works about the series and hones it down into the best version yet, resulting in a fantastic racing game that you can enjoy alone or with friends and family. Besides in-depth kart customisation, it also brings back a more classic Battle Mode that acts as the perfect companion to all those Grand Prix tracks.

Read more: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This franchise has always been known for its sense of adventure, but Breath of the Wild takes that to the next level with an enormous open world, crafting mechanics, and a whole lot more than we have room to fit here. What's more, a unique technological spin on the series helps this entry feel entirely unique. A masterpiece.

Read more: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild review

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario games feel like Christmas in digital form; they're heartwarming, nostalgic, and deeply memorable. Odyssey's no different. In fact, it may be one of the plumber's best outings yet. Taking you from the prehistoric wilderness to an urban jungle and everywhere in-between, it's stuffed with feel-good platforming, collect-o-mania, intelligent mechanics, and fan-service galore. A must-have.

Read more: Super Mario Odyssey review

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Toss a coin to your Witcher… on the Switch? Now that The Witcher Netflix series has us hooked on Geralt's morally squiffy fantasy world, there's never been a better time to dive into the video game alternative. Although it's not as visually arresting as the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions, this Switch port is still a painstakingly deep and intricate role-playing game you can lose hundreds of hours to. It's also set long after the events of the TV show and books that inspired it, so you can see how it all ends for Geralt and co.

Read more: The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch review

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Sound familiar? That's because the original Link's Awakening appeared 27 years ago on Game Boy. This classic top-down adventure is back on screens with a shiny new coat of paint and many excellent quality-of-life improvements, not to mention an adorable art-style. If you missed it the first time around, don't make the same mistake now.

Read more: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening review

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

It's easy to forget how revolutionary Smash Bros. was back in the day; it flips the idea of a fighting game on its head to great effect. Ultimate is a good reminder. As we mentioned in our review, it makes this 20-year series feel fresh - exceptionally polished and more than capable of balancing 70+ characters, it's Smash at its best.

Read more: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate review

The Outer Worlds

One of the stand-out games last year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC was tongue-in-cheek RPG The Outer Worlds, and now it's the Switch's turn to enjoy a visit to the stars. This is Obsidian Entertainment at the top of their game; wry, laden with tough choices, and crammed with memorable characters you won't soon forget.

Read more: The Outer Worlds review

Luigi's Mansion 3

Mario's nervous brother returns in a solo-outing that pits him against the netherworld, and it proves once again that he can more than hold his own as star of the show. Clever puzzles and more than a little charm make this spooky outing a delight to play; we've never had this much fun busting ghosts.

Read more: Luigi's Mansion 3 review

