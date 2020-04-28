This cheap Xbox Game Pass deal saves you up to 50% - get Gears Tactics on PC for less

If you've not tried the service yet, there's a cheap Xbox Game Pass deal going at the moment you may want to consider. It's perfect if you're stuck indoors; this gaming equivalent of Netflix gives you access to approximately 200+ games to play, many of which are hot exclusives like the Gears of War series. To begin with, the standard Xbox One console version of Game Pass has been heavily discounted on CDKeys. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which gets you access to console games and the PC library as well) also received a big cut on Amazon UK. Indeed, you can get 6 months of Ultimate for 50% less, allowing you to try out Gears Tactics on PC right now.

No matter which cheap Xbox Game Pass deal you go for, you'll get access to a game library with over 200 games to enjoy. It's a bargain and great value for money, particularly because Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass as of May 7. And in the here and now, you can binge Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Gears 5, and deep, time-consuming RPGs like The Outer Worlds.

So, the deals: CDKeys is offering a standard three-month membership for a reduced $18.99 / £14.99 in the US and UK. That's a big drop of 38%. Next, Amazon UK is giving away a six-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for half price; you pay £32.99 for three months and get another three free.

Either way, it's a good plan for keeping yourself busy. The console Game Pass library includes every Xbox One exclusive, not to mention many Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles. What's more, classics of the past two decades like Fable, Halo, and Gears of War can be played at the press of a button. Better still, all Xbox exclusive games will land on Game Pass on day of release. That alone makes an Xbox Game Pass deal worth considering - a membership winds up being far cheaper than paying for each game separately on release day.

Don't hang around too long, though. There's usually a discount to be had on Game Pass via CDKeys, but the price has a tendency to fluctuate. The CDKeys offer has gone up and down in the last few weeks alone, for example. As such, we'd recommend grabbing any bargain you see before it changes again. The same is true of the Amazon UK discounts - we can't imagine they'll be there for ages.

Again, something worth bearing in mind is that both Xbox Game Pass subs give you hundreds of games on Xbox One to download and play. It's probably one of the best things Xbox has done in the last few years, so I can't recommend picking it up enough. In a time where big-budget releases will set you back a pretty penny, being able to get your hands on this many games for such a low price is cracking value.

