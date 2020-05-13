Call of Duty Warzone 2FA is now enabled for free-to-play PC players

Call of Duty Warzone two-factor authentication is now enabled on PC. Warzone 2FA is currently only required if you play via the free-to-play client - that is to say, you don't own Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Whether it'll come to PS4 or Xbox One down the line remains to be seen. However, from now on, the next time you log in on PC, you'll be prompted with two-factor authentication via SMS text message.

Security Update: We have initiated two-step SMS authentication for new #Warzone PC users, who log in as free to play as another step to provide an additional layer of security for players.May 12, 2020

This is solely for Call of Duty Warzone players on PC, with the new Warzone 2FA measure coming as part of Activision's strides to eradicate cheaters from the game. Plenty of clips have surfaced in the last few weeks of hackers being prevalent in Call of Duty Warzone matches, especially those consisting solely of PC players, so while enabling Warzone two factor authentication helps players to protect their account, it also adds a level of prevention against bots.

Another step Activision has taken towards combating cheaters is by placing them all in lobbies together. Yes, this does mean there could be a number of Warzone matches taking place as you read this, consisting of just cheaters and/or bots. No, unfortunately you can't spectate these matches, as funny as it would be.

If anything develops around this, we'll be sure to update this story. For now, be safe in the knowledge that your Warzone account is even more protected.

