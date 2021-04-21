Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island gets night time makeover

Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island has had a minor revamp and is now playable at night time.



After the Warzone nuke event - which saw Verdansk get blown up after zombies overran the battle royale's original map - players are able to access a new playlist from 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST, which includes Rebirth Resurgence Quads, Rebirth Mini Royale Duos, and Rebirth King Slayer.



However, these matches now take place on a redesigned map, with a new intro telling players that games take place "15 minutes after the destruction of Verdasnk".

Not only does the map now have a nighttime glow - with the lights from buildings illuminating the darker outside spaces - but there's also a new building called the Command Center where the Construction area of Rebirth used to be.

Here’s a look at the Control Center location in Rebirth Island. pic.twitter.com/naHyiBYHvhApril 21, 2021 See more

These three new modes are the only ones currently available in Warzone, with the Verdansk evacuation event now officially over. Still, the official Call of Duty account has given us a chance to see when we should head back to the game for more updates as Season 2 comes to a close and Warzone Season 3 kicks off properly.

Verdansk has fallen. Updated protocol:🕑 2P PT: Seek safety from Verdansk on Rebirth Island🕘 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island🕘 12:00P (4.22) PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/AbuDyYY8xmApril 21, 2021 See more

While we patiently wait for the chance to update our consoles to see what else this ongoing event has in-store for Warzone, we do know what will be coming in Black Ops Cold War Season 3, including new multiplayer maps, as well as the return of the Sticks and Stones mode.

New Warzone map | How to become a zombie in Warzone | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Where to buy Foresight at Warzone missile silo containment monitors | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone Patch notes