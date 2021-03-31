Call of Duty: Warzone play is a reminder that no window is safe

Call of Duty: Warzone players usually feel safe near a second story window, believing it's highly unlikely an enemy player will come climbing through it - but a recent Reddit clip will have you second guessing where you post up.

A Call of Duty: Warzone player posted a clip of a big brain move executed during a late-game circle, where an enemy team is holding down the top floor of a house. Not only do they throw some claymores in one of the windows to ensure they don't try and exit that way, but they deftly run up the stairs and jump out the second story window onto an ornamental overhang, just to run into another open window and surprise an enemy hiding upstairs.

It's some brilliant movement, and a testament to the verticality in Call of Duty: Warzone - and I'm not just talking about posting up on top of Hospital. While certain houses in Verdansk have more obvious second floor access from the outside - whether its from ladders or sloping rooftops - this yellow house is a prime example of one you'd feel safe using as a late-game holdout. Well, not anymore, as it's clear that a player willing to run in the front door and jump out the second story window can easily maneuver about the house.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded just dropped, bringing new Operators, new skins, and a new weapon into the mix. There are also two new killstreaks available in Warzone that were quietly added with the Season 2 Reloaded update - keep your eyes peeled for Warzone silos and containment monito rs, which will help you secure the powerful new killstreaks.