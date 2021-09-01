Call of Duty: Warzone gets dystopian with Judge Dredd skin teaser

A Call of Duty: Warzone Judge Dredd skin is on the way judging by a not-so-subtle character tease.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account sent out a message that teases "a new order is about to rise in Verdansk" with detailed shots of an outfit: gold pauldrons, green gloves, a big old badge, and about as much eagle imagery as you could pack in without consulting an ornithologist.

The teaser studiously avoids showing the head area, which is probably because Dredd's helmet would instantly give the whole thing away. However, Rebellion - which owns 2000 AD and thus the rights to the Judge Dredd character - did tease that it will "let you be the judge" of who this new character might be.

A new order is about to rise in Verdansk... #Warzone #BlackOpsColdWar

Looking at the armor pieces Activision has revealed so far, it seems this particular take on Judge Dredd will take its inspiration from the comics (you can see our favorites in our list of the best Judge Dredd comics), rather than being based on the designs of the 1995 Sylvester Stallone movie or the 2012 Karl Urban adaptation. Now the big question is whether Dredd will be a one-off operator or if he'll be part of a bigger themed event like the '80s action heroes from season 4. As Alyssa pointed out, Warzone season 5 is feeling a little staid , so it could definitely benefit from bringing in more cool comics characters.

