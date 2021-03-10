Call of Duty: Warzone celebrates one year with personalized stat reports

Call of Duty: Warzone is celebrating its first anniversary with a new way to track and share your records called the Warzone Report.

All you need to do to get your Warzone Report is head to Twitter, pull up the Tweet from the official Call of Duty account below, and respond with the hashtag #WarzoneReport and the gamertag for your Activision account. Give it a second and the official account will reply to your Tweet with a custom image loaded up with your stats and tag (or it will let you know if it can't find your account).

One year of Warzone. Countless thrills.Celebrate the first year of dropping in by showing off your @CallofDuty #WarzoneReport. Tap below and tell us your Gamertag to earn your bragging rights.March 6, 2021 See more

Your Warzone Report includes your hours played, games played, wins, deaths, kills, and kill/death ratio - so keep that in mind if you're not quite ready to share that KDR with the rest of the world just yet. There's no shame in living in the decimals though. Mathematically speaking, somebody has to do it.

Aside from reminding us all of our skills or lack thereof, Activision is also celebrating the anniversary by teasing what's next for Warzone. That includes some anniversary gifts for prominent players which may tease the addition of zombies to the Gulag , and ever more rumors around the Warzone nuke event.

