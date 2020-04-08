Call of Duty Warzone Blood Money: How the mode works and tips for winning

The Call of Duty Warzone Blood Money mode was recently introduced as an update to Plunder, the cash-focused gamemode that was released alongside the standard battle royale fare. Plunder plays at a much faster pace since respawns are enabled and your goal is to earn the most cash, while the battle royale Call of Duty Warzone mode is all about being the last player or team standing. But what is Call of Duty Warzone Blood Money, and how does it differ from Plunder?

What is Call of Duty Warzone Blood Money?

(Image credit: Activision)

While Plunder has enemies drop a percentage of their cash upon death, Blood Money means you will always get cash when you kill someone. This means that even if you kill someone right as they respawn and haven't looted anything yet, you're still guaranteed some dosh. On top of this, Blood Money also gives you extra cash for completing contracts, but also for performing Call of Duty Warzone finishing moves. This should make matches feel much faster paced as teams rush to become the richest.

Call of Duty Warzone Blood Money tips

Drop somewhere lucrative!

Certain locations on the map have more loot than others. So to get off to the best start, land somewhere like Superstore, TV Station, or Train Station to find enemies and get a significant amount of cash quickly.

Hunt down contracts

As mentioned above, contracts give extra cash in this mode, so search for them on the map and complete them as quickly as possible to get some better loot and mo' money.

Play safer as you earn more cash

Saying "don't die" is self explanatory, but it goes a little deeper than that. Whenever you die, you drop half of the cash you're carrying. This means that the more cash you have, the more you're dropping - duh. So as you start to build up your wealth and accumulate a significant amount, you're going to want to play safer. Don't sprint across the runway or an open field in the late game because you will be picked off; find a way around, take a vehicle, and yes, play more campy. Utilise hiding spots so you can safely engage with enemies when you're most likely to get the kill.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Is Call of Duty Warzone down? | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Call of Duty Warzone contracts | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks