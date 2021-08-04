Call of Duty: Vanguard teased in new Warzone image

The Call of Duty: Warzone new teaser image for Season 5 might be hiding a reference to the rumored Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Earlier this week, the official Call of Duty Twitter account published the tweet seen just below, in which the main Operator for the forthcoming Season 5 of both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is revealed. A Twitter user (via CharlieIntel) then noted a certain portion of text near the right edge of the screen, which we've independently translated as "Vangaado kitaru," which very loosely translates to "Vanguard coming."

Keep your head. Work in the shadows and prepare yourself for the mission ahead in Season Five of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Live on August 12th. pic.twitter.com/BOSBkCLTslAugust 3, 2021 See more

If you're unfamiliar with the name, "Vanguard" is reportedly the subtitle of the unannounced Call of Duty game launching later this year in 2021. Rumors first started circulating about the upcoming game earlier this year, and several reports stated that the new game would be called Call of Duty: Vanguard, and set in the Second World War. This new teaser image could be the first official acknowledgment of the unannounced game.

Just last night, the official cinematic for the forthcoming Warzone Season 5 was published, revealing the new Operator seen above in full. The new character, who doesn't have an official name, is actually a hacker, and will be introduced to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War when the new season launches at some point next week.

