Call of Duty statement on "fixing the game" promises updates "as quickly as possible"

A new Activision statement recognizes that Call of Duty is going through a rough spot right now in terms of glitches and game balance.

The message from the official Call of Duty Twitter account says the developers want to "take a minute to talk about fixing the game." Along with asking for feedback and for players to stay tuned for further updates, the post also goes into greater detail on recent and upcoming changes for the franchise's two current flagship games of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.

"Our teams are hard at work addressing the issues that are being experienced across Vanguard, Warzone, and Modern Warfare," part of the message reads. "Updates are being deployed as quickly as possible. We want everyone to have a seamless experience, no matter which game, game mode, or platform you play on."

A pair of followup Tweets lay out recent and upcoming fixes for Warzone and Vanguard. The former includes fixes for invisible skins and improved performance across Xbox and PlayStation. Meanwhile, Vanguard is in line for shotgun nerfs and a more diverse selection of maps in the rotation.

Focus on fixes aside, Activision is sticking to its schedule of bringing new content to both games on schedule, including Attack on Titan crossover items .

