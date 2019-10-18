Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC trailer has unbelievably good hair

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC trailer is here, and it's unsurprisingly beautiful. The 21:9 resolution trailer boasts of 4K gameplay with an uncapped frame rate, and Activision outlined a medley of other high-end PC graphics options in an accompanying blog post. The news comes just over a week after the reveal of the Modern Warfare PC requirements , which are surprisingly reasonable apart from the game's staggering 175GB install size.

"Developer Beenox has been working closely in conjunction with Infinity Ward to ensure the PC version of Modern Warfare sets a new high water-mark for customization, featuring more customization options than we’ve ever had in a Call of Duty® game," the publisher said . Beyond 4K and variable frame rates, the PC version of the game will also support ultra-wide and multi-monitor setups, ensuring you can see Captain Price's chops in the resolution they deserve.

Seriously though, can we talk about the hair in this trailer? Flowing locks, matted patches, vivid stubble, and other glorious facial hair - Modern Warfare has incredible hair game. Captain Price has never looked better.

Activision had more to share than hair, mind you, also confirming the pre-load times for PC players. You can start pre-loading at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET on Tuesday, October 22 ahead of the game's launch on October 24. You can find more pre-load and pre-order details in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare pre-order guide.