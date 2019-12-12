Modern Warfare Operators: How to unlock all of them

The new Modern Warfare Operators replace the Specialists and Combat Rigs seen previous games. With a more stripped back approach to multiplayer, this is a cosmetic flair than anything else - giving you different appearances, customisation options, with unique dialogue and executions to use to taunt your rivals with.

Unlocking Modern Warfare Operators is done by completing a range of challenges across the campaign, various multiplayer modes, and some co-op missions. There are 18 Operators in total to unlock here, and we've covered all the requirements to get them. Although we have left out the pre-order bonus options, All Ghillied Up, Crew Expendable, and War Pig Operators.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare Operators: Coalition Faction

The Modern Warfare Operator unlocks available for the Coalition Faction belong to either the SAS, Warcom, or Demon Dogs special forces.

SAS:

Thorne - Complete the Piccadilly Campaign Mission

- Complete the Piccadilly Campaign Mission Charly - Play 25 Public Matches

- Play 25 Public Matches Otter - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk





Warcom:

Domino - Win 5 matches of Gunfight

- Win 5 matches of Gunfight Golem - Complete Operation: Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk

- Complete Operation: Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk Wyatt - Complete The Wolf's Den Campaign Mission





Demon Dogs:

D-Day - Complete the Hunting Party Campaign Mission

- Complete the Hunting Party Campaign Mission Alice - Complete Operation: Headhunter in Downtown Verdansk

- Complete Operation: Headhunter in Downtown Verdansk Raines - Get 500 LMG Kills in Multiplayer

Modern Warfare Operators: Allegiance Faction

The Modern Warfare Operator unlocks available for the Allegiance Faction belong to either the Spetsnaz, Jackals, or Chimera special forces.

Spetsnaz:

Minotaur - Get 300 Assault Rifle Kills in Multiplayer

- Get 300 Assault Rifle Kills in Multiplayer Bale - Complete the Into the Furnace Campaign Mission

- Complete the Into the Furnace Campaign Mission Rodion - Complete Operation: Paladin in Western Verdansk





Jackals:

Azur - Complete the Old Comrades Campaign Mission

- Complete the Old Comrades Campaign Mission Grinch - Get 100 Headshots in Multiplayer

- Get 100 Headshots in Multiplayer Zane - Complete all the given Co-Op Operations in Verdansk





Chimera:

Yegor - Complete the Proxy War Campaign Mission

- Complete the Proxy War Campaign Mission Kreuger - Execute 25 Finishing Moves

- Execute 25 Finishing Moves Syd - Kill 5 Juggernauts in any Co-Op Mission

