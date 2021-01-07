Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are 2020's top-earning game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone combined to take the position of the highest-earning game of 2020, and it wasn't even close.

Over the last week, research firm SuperData published a free report studying the revenue figures for the top 10 games over 2020. As SuperData's report reveals, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone were combined into one product, resulting in the single product itself earning around $1,913,000 over the course of 2020, just a touch shy of $2 billion in total.

As we mentioned previously, this puts Modern Warfare and Warzone as the top earning game in 2020 by a huge margin. Taking second position is FIFA 20 with $1,083,000 earned, and sitting at position number three is none other than GTA 5, earning $911 million over the course of the year.

Two other 2K-released games took the fourth and fifth spots: NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K20, respectively. Despite NBA 2K21 only launching in September 2020, it still positioned itself as the fourth-best earning game of the year with $889 million earned, while NBA 2K20 earned $771 over the year.

Next comes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at number 6, despite only launching in November 2020. The latest release in Activision's shooter franchise earned a staggering $678 million over the final two months of the year, beating out Animal Crossing: New Horizons at number seven, which earned $654 million.

Somewhat surprisingly, Cyberpunk 2077 places at number eight on the list of the best earners in 2020, accumulating $609 million in sales for CD Projekt, despite a fairly tumultuous launch. Taking position nine is the Sims 4 with $462 million earned, and rounding out the list at position 10 is Bethesda's Doom Eternal, which earned $454 million over the year.

All in all, it's a fairly predictable list of the best-earning games in 2020, although I'm surprised at a few games that didn't make the cut. In particular, I expected Assassin's Creed Valhalla to be one of the best-selling games of the year, and I'm somewhat surprised that the incredibly high-profile launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, after so many years of anticipation, failed to crack the top 10 list.

