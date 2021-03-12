Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapon attachments finally display on class customization menus

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapon attachments are finally showing up on the game's class customization menu screens.

Below, you can see an example of the latest addition to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from developer Treyarch. Now, whenever you meld an attachment to a weapon in one of your custom classes in the latest Call of Duty game, say putting a scope on the M16, you'll see that scope attached to the weapon on the game's custom class menu screen when scrolling through your customized classes.

(Image credit: Activision )

This is a feature that's been a long time coming, for the game's community. Looking at the replies to the original post on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit, you can see a general sentiment from players of the feature arriving a little too late, with some bemoaning the fact that it's coming nearly a third into the game's overall life cycle. We're not really sure we're one-third into the life cycle of Black Ops Cold War, but that's beside the point.

Just yesterday, Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch announced that the Prop Hunt game mode would be "taking a short break" out of the game. When the game mode eventually returns at some point, Treyarch has pledged to have more options for items to disguise yourself as available, as well as two new maps available to play the game mode on: Satellite and Miami Strike, a smaller version of the regular Miami map.

The update that removed Prop Hunt from rotation in Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer mode introduced the St. Patrick's Stockpile event. Simply put, this is a twist on the regular Stockpile mode, but every slain player drops Shamrocks instead, and players have to collect them all for a pot of gold.

For a full list of all the latest changes Treyarch has introduced to their game, you can head over to our Black Ops Cold War patch notes for more.

