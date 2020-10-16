Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes reduce slide speed and buffs the AK-47

The second set of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes have dropped, revealing how developer Treyarch is changing up the crossplay beta ahead of the game's full release next month. The changes, detailed in full in a blog post, take particular aim at player movement, but there are also changes to a number of weapons, as well as tweaks to attachments, field upgrades, and equipment.

The full set of patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be read below, and we'll be updating this article whenever a new list of updates goes live, which is likely within the first week of launch for the game itself. With that in mind, be sure to bookmark this page and check back in regularly to see how the shooter will be evolving and improving over the coming weeks and months.

MOVEMENT

Reduced the speed of the initial slide impulse and slightly shortened slide duration - during the PS4 Beta, we found players over-relying on sliding to traverse ground quickly or engage in close quarters, making it difficult to target players in the open. Our goal is for sliding to function as a smooth transition to cover, escape, or transition to a crouching stance. This weekend’s changes result in a snappier slide that better fit our goals for the mechanic.

Significantly reduced slide speed with the Duster Stock attachment equipped - In Weekend 1, the Duster Stock attachment accounted for massive slide speed increases that didn’t fit into our more grounded combat loop. With this new change, Duster Stock now offers a modest improvement in slide speed that is more balanced with other attachment offerings.

WEAPONS

Milano 821 - Reduced damage falloff range

This update causes the 4-hit kill range to turn to 5 hits at 12.8 meters, down from 19.2 meters during the PS4 Beta.

AK-47 - Slightly reduced recoil

We’d like to see the AK-47 remain a top contender for assault rifle picks, and it was barely edged out by the XM4 and Krig 6 in the PS4 Beta. By reducing its recoil, we’re giving AK-47 users a better opportunity to compete.

M16 - Increased time between bursts from .216s to .233s

This weapon’s high lethality and well-rounded attributes allowed it to over-perform even outside of its intended role during the PS4 Beta. This change keeps the M16’s power and accuracy while requiring more precision.

Type 63 - Reduced recoil

Our new recoil system tuning made this weapon a bit too difficult to hit multiple shots on target. We’ve toned down the recoil to make it more effective as the precision weapon it was meant to be.

RPD - Slightly reduced hipfire spread

While the RPD can be effective at long range, we’ve improved its close-range reliability compared to the PS4 Beta.

Gallo SA12 - Adjusted medium-range damage to require three hits to kill instead of two at mid-range

This was an extremely effective secondary throughout the PS4 Beta. With this tuning update, it will still take two hits to eliminate an enemy within a short range, just not quite as far out.

ATTACHMENTS

Agency Suppressor - Reduced some recoil bonuses

This attachment came with too many strengths without enough tradeoffs during the PS4 Beta, particularly with how much it reduced recoil. This update reduces some of those bonuses while still making them notably beneficial.

FIELD UPGRADES

Field Mic - Reduced the range at the Field Mic can detect players who are crouching, ADS walking, or moving but not sprinting.

During the PS4 Beta, this Field Upgrade did not incentivize counter-play as much as we were planning for. The Field Mic will now be less effective at detecting footstep noise from players who move more slowly.

EQUIPMENT

Frag Grenade - Reduced the damage on the outer half of the Frag Grenade’s splash damage radius.

While we expect Frag Grenade usage to drop significantly in the Crossplay Open Beta as more Wildcard and lethal options open up, we also agree with the feedback that frags resulted in kills a little too often.

KNOWN PC ISSUES AND WORKAROUNDS

Mouse Wheel Input Delay defaults at 0, which is lower than intended.

Workaround: The player can adjust the value for the mouse wheel delay input in Settings. Recommended default value is 80.

When many audio devices are available, it is not possible to view or select the last one from the drop-down list.

Workaround: These audio devices can be selected using the keyboard.

Some players on AMD GPUs may experience frequent packet burst spikes during gameplay.

Workaround: Lowering the Graphics Settings can alleviate the severity of this issue.

For more, check out the best Call of Duty games in the series' history, or find out everything you need to know about the PS5 in the video below.