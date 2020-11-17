Black Ops Cold War best guns: The top weapons per class to use in multiplayer

Veterans of the Black Ops series may recognise a couple of old favourites in the game – weapons that have been loved and used in multiple Black Ops games before – but there’s also a lot of emphasis on new weapons that Treyarch is bringing into the mix, some of which are here as the Black Ops Cold War best guns. Going back to the ol’ Cold War era means that old versions of some favourites are materialising again, and we can already see Black Ops veterans rubbing their hands with glee as they eye up the M4, M16 or AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War.

There’s a wealth of different weapon types and attachments you’ll need to get your head around if you expect to come out on top in your skirmishes. The newly improved gunsmith adds an element of complexity to the gun setups, too – depending how you customise your gear, you’re going to be playing with very different weapons than your opponents. We’ve assembled, dissembled, and re-assembled just about every gun in the game to figure out the best Black Ops Cold War guns. You can read about all those below.

Best assault rifle: Krig 6

(Image credit: Activision)

A real all-rounder that can be used in just about any engagement if you get to know how long it takes to kill at close, medium and long range. Boasting practically no recoil (once you have Muzzle and Underbarrel attached), this gun can be readied up really quickly and can even come out on top if another player gets the drop on you. In a pair of hands with quick reflexes and a good aim, it’s probably the best gun in the game.

Stack this with the Law Breaker Wildcard and equip the Pelington 703 Sniper Rifle in your secondary slot to dominate the battlefield at all ranges. Don’t worry about your opponent’s getting close to you: you’ll be able to shred them with the Krig 6 in no time.

Best SMG: Milano 821

(Image credit: Activision)

A gun that boasts high damage at the cost of a slower fire rate and some pretty noticeable recoil. If you can learn to work with the gun, though, you’ll be rewarded – it was perhaps the most deadly in the game in the beta thanks to its ludicrous damage output.

To make it more predictable and consistent, you’re going to want to do everything you can to steady it up: Foregrip, Muzzle Brake 9, 8.8” Extended barrel and the Quickdraw Handle will set you up well, but chances are you’re still going to have to practice to learn how to correct those recoil patterns.

Best tactical rifle: M16

(Image credit: Activision)

This burst-fire gun is best deployed at mid- to long-range if you set it up with the right scope and right barrel. You may be tempted to try and make it an all-rounder, but all that’s going to do is underplay the gun’s strengths. Play the marksman role with this weapon and make sure your secondary armament can deal with opponents that insist on getting up in your personal space.

Pop a 5.3” Rapid Fire barrel, a Fast Mage and a Front Grip on this gun to make it more consistent and more lethal, and attach a Millstop Reflex Optic to ensure you’ll be able to take down enemies at range. Get used to the fire pattern, go for accuracy over brute force, and you’ll be nigh-on unstoppable with this gun in distance encounters.

Best shotgun: Gallo SA12

(Image credit: Activision)

If you’re using a shotgun in a Call of Duty game, there’s only one thing you really want: damage. The Gallo SA12 has proved to be the most lethal and consistent gun for us, often able to eliminate enemies in one shot. Other shotguns are a bit more hit and miss (no pun intended) and don’t quite have the range of the Gallo SA12, either.

This is a shotgun, so of course it takes a while to reload. You want to use each pull of the trigger as effectively as possible – retreating to somewhere (relatively) safe before you start thumbing ammo back into the weapon. It’s probably smart to equip Law Breaker and have the Krig 6 in your other weapon slot so you’re dangerous at various distances, and dressing the Gallo SA12 up with a Quickdot LED optic, a Duckbill Choke and the 22.7” Extended Barrel is going to make it more lethal, more regularly.

Best sniper rifle: Pelington 703

(Image credit: Activision)

So snipers may no longer be quite as powerful as they were back in the alpha, but this bolt-action sniper rifle practically gives us flashbacks to those heady days thanks to its high fire rate and lethal potential. The most important stat, though? This thing will kill anyone if you land a shot above the waist.

The best option with the sniper is to make it as quick to use as possible – really put its innate fire rate to good use. Quickdraw Handle, Tactical Stock, Front Grip, 25” Extended barrel and Stabilizer .308 optic are all smart choices if you’re customising the hardware, and pairing it with guns that cut enemies down at close range (Krig 6 or the Milano 821) will make sure you’re well defended should enemies slip into dangerously close territory.

Best LMG: RPD

(Image credit: Activision)

The LMG is a favourite for CoD players that like to stay a bit further back from the action and keep things a bit steadier. This full-auto light machine gun is an excellent choice for that kind of player thanks to its wonderful handling and predictable recoil. Whilst you may not get the ammo reserves with the RPD you’ll find in other guns in this class, the hipfire spread is more favourable in this weapon and its mobility is uncharacteristic for its weapon class.

Of course, as with any gun, you start to sacrifice control if you’re sustaining fire. The LMG is useful against vehicles, so the 22.3” Cavalry Lancer barrel is a useful tool if you’re going in against hardware, whereas the SWAT 5mW Laser Sight can improve your hipfire accuracy even more for ground troops. Tactical Stock and Fast Mag are both also recommended.

Best launcher: Cigma 2

(Image credit: Activision)

Your classic Call of Duty lock-on rocket launcher, this anti-vehicle weapon can provide you with some pretty nasty stopping power if you can actually get a rocket out of the chamber. Thanks to the popularity of Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes in the game, a lot of players are rocking this launcher in their secondary slot. Just be aware of the weapon’s embarrassingly small ammo pool and lengthy firing time before you take it into battle… it always takes longer than you think to get this thing armed.