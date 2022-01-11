Call of Duty Attack on Titan crossover hits Warzone and Vanguard next week

Call of Duty's rumored Attack on Titan crossover has been officially revealed by Activision, and it's joining Warzone and Vanguard's midseason update next week.

The crossover kicks off on January 20 and will add the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle, a 10-item collection that'll let you slice through your enemies Levi Ackerman-style, big honkin' blade and all. That's right; the Titan Piercer is a new weapon blueprint coming to Warzone and Vanguard multiplayer that's modeled after the same blades designed to fend of titans in Attack on Titan. Whether it's zombies or other players, we're pretty sure the Titan Piercer is up to the task.

Accompanying the big blade is a new Survey Corps skin, which realizes Sgt. Daniel Yatsu's worst nightmare of becoming a member of the taskforce involved with taking down Titans, though thankfully no such monsters are coming to Call of Duty any time soon (we don't think).

(Image credit: Activision)

Slightly more subtle references to the anime include a new Secret Keeper key weapon charm, the Wings of Freedom emblem, and the One Hot Potato sticker, a reference to Sasha Blouse's famous spud.

A few new guns are coming to Call of Duty as part of its collaboration with Attack on Titan. Ymir Curse is a new Legendary weapon blueprint with long-range accuracy, a nine-attachment configuration, and near-zero horizontal recoil. While Ymir Curse is designed to do maximum damage at a distance, Historia is best suited for those looking to sprint right up to and through the action while firing off accurate rounds from the hip.

Call of Duty's Attack on Titan crossover is part of Warzone and Vanguard's midseason update, which goes live January 11 in Vanguard and January 12 in Warzone. Check out everything included in the big patch here.

