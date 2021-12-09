The best Boxing Day sales for gamers: what to expect in 2021

Boxing Day sales kick off earlier and earlier each year (some are even live before the turkey's in the oven). We're not complaining though, as we often see some excellent discounts on everything from games to accessories in these discounts, especially once everyone has already bought their Christmas gifts for gamers. That's why we're getting you prepped for 2021's sale, with everything we expect to see from the retailers specifically gearing up ahead of Boxing Day sales for gamers.

Whether you're on the hunt for one of the best gaming laptops on the market, or searching for the perfect PS5 SSD to boost your new console, there's sure to be an excellent spread laid out in this year's discounts. Knowing where to search for all the goodies that didn't make it under your tree can be a little tricky, though. With so many retailers launching Boxing Day sales for gamers, and so many pedalling sub-par deals, it's hard to know where to dive in. We've rounded up all the retailers we'll be keeping an eye on right here, as well as the current offers they have live. That means you can finesse your deal-hunting technique on the big day and score some of the best Boxing Day sales ahead of the crowds.

You'll find all the stores we expect to shine this year just below, but stay tuned because we'll be keeping this page updated with all the latest information on each retailer's sales over the next few weeks.

What to expect in 2021's Boxing Day sales

We're rounding up everything we expect to see from the retailers you should be checking out in this year's Boxing Day sales for gamers. That means you can head straight to your favourite shop for everything you can expect to see, or take a leisurely stroll down the digital high street for some window shopping.

A

Amazon Amazon: Nintendo Switch bundles in stock now

Amazon is many Boxing Day sales shoppers' first hit, with the massive online retailer regularly offering discounts on everything from gadgets to games. We're already seeing some excellent discounts on the shelves in the lead up Christmas as well.



Alienware Alienware: save up to £250 on new X15 laptop

Whether your dream rig didn't quite make it under the tree this year, or you're after some new accessories for the machine that did, Alienware regularly offers discounts on high-end PCs, laptops, monitors, and peripherals.



AO AO: PS4 games from £15

AO regularly offers strong discounts on everything from games to high-end accessories. We'd also recommend keeping a close eye on the 4K TVs that tend to see offers here, as well as the range of gaming laptops on the shelves.



Argos Argos: Switch OLED bundles and 20% off Lego

With speedy delivery (and even faster in-store collection), those getting impatient on Boxing Day should check out the gaming, tech, and toy categories at Argos. Lego, Nerf, and other big brands are regularly discounted during end of year sales here, as well as a range of budget gaming accessories.



Base Base - half price Nintendo Switch memory cards

Base specialises in all things entertainment, with regular discounts on the latest games across PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch as well as big savings on memory cards and storage. You'll also find a range of DVDs and Blu-rays on offer if you want to put the controller down for a bit as well.



Box Box: 4K TVs from £279

With a massive range of laptops and TVs on offer, Box specialises in cheaper gadgets that won't break the bank. You'll still find impressive rigs on the shelves, but if you're after a gaming laptop that won't break £700 or a 4K TV for under £350 in this year's Boxing Day sales, this is a strong recommendation.



BT BT: free Game Pass Ultimate with Fibre broadband

BT stocks plenty of gadgets and gizmos to go with its Fibre broadband services, with regular discounts across tablets and accessories and even some console stock.



CDKeys CDKeys - up to 90% off digital games

If you're looking to kit out your new console or PC with some of the latest games in this year's Boxing Day sales, CDKeys should be top of your list. You'll find everything from The Sims 4 to Deathloop, and there's plenty on offer here.



Corsair Corsair: save up to £40 on top gaming gear

If you're after discounts on some of the biggest gaming accessories on the market in this year's Boxing Day sales, it's worth heading straight to the source. Corsair holds its own sales regularly, knocking prices down to positions that can sometimes beat retailers.



Currys Currys - save on Switch OLED bundles

Currys is a classic when it comes to catching up on all the tech that didn't make its way under your tree this year. In recent months we've seen some excellent offers on all things Nintendo Switch here as well, with OLED bundles hitting the shelves over the last few weeks and some further discounts on games. There's plenty on the shelves for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X players as well.



D-G

Dell Dell: up to 36% off laptops and accessories

Even if you're not after a new laptop (though prices do drop particularly low here), Dell can save you plenty of cash on accessories and monitors for the rig you already have. Mice, headsets, and keyboards are limited to Dell's Alienware brand, but there's plenty of savings if you're a fan of that angular design.



Disney Disney: 30% off selected lines

The Disney Boxing Day sales regularly offer up severe discounts on some of the hottest toys of the year, and you'll find plenty of collectables and other merchandise items lining the shelves as well.



Disney Plus Disney Plus: save 15% with an annual membership

If you're planning ahead for limbo week, it's worth noting that we often see Disney Plus discounted subscriptions hitting the shelves during the Boxing Day sales as well. That's perfect for making the most of a particularly strong time-off calendar in 2021.



Ebuyer Ebuyer: daily deals with up to 40% off

From storage to cooling fans, laptops to gaming monitors, we usually see a strong turnout in Boxing Day sales for gamers at Ebuyer. This retailer does specialise in the PC arena, so if you're looking to kit out your setup after Christmas, we'd recommend taking a look.



EE EE: Google Pixel 6 from £37 a month

If your Christmas photos are looking a little shabby, you might be considering upgrading your phone over the Boxing Day sales. EE offers plenty of free gifts with its contracts, with even the Nintendo Switch making an appearance in previous offers.



G-I

Game Game: PS5 games from £13.99

Boxing Day sales for gamers don't get better than this. Your favorite high street game shop regularly offers some excellent discounts on games and merch once the turkey's been digested. Not only that, but with the brand branching out into board and card games in recent years, there's plenty of tabletop fun to see you through limbo week as well.



Hamleys Hamleys: 25% off Nerf guns

Not enough toys under the tree? Hamleys regularly offers multi-buy deals on a range of top brands from Lego to Hasbro, Nerf to Sylvanian Families. We're already seeing savings reaching 25% off on certain lines, so there's plenty of last-minute discounts to browse.



HP HP: Chromebooks start from £129.99

HP can pack some impressive configurations into super low price tags this time of year, which is perfect if you're on the hunt for a laptop or an all-in-one desktop solution. Not only that, but you'll find plenty of accessories and rigs in its Omen line discounted as well.



IWOOT IWOOT: 3 for £20 on gifts

From gadgets to merchandise, iWoot is your one-stop shop for a massive range of tech and gaming treats. Whether you're after an at-home draft beer tap or a Nintendo Switch Lite, there are plenty of discounts to be found here this time of year.



J-L

Jacamo Jacamo: up to 50% off tech and gaming

While it started out as a fashion retailer, Jacamo has since expanded to offer a range of tech and gaming devices as well. That means you'll find plenty of accessories and titles on the shelves here - just watch out for console bundles that push prices up a little. View current deals



John Lewis John Lewis - up to £200 cashback on TVs

While not typically known for its gaming deals, John Lewis has a trick up its sleeve when it comes to Boxing Day sales. That's because of the excellent warranty guarantees that we often see on big items like TVs, consoles, and laptops here. If you're looking to splash some cash this year, we'd recommend taking a look.

Laptops Direct Laptops Direct: up to 30% off PCs and monitors

There are a lot of retailers discounting laptops in Boxing Day sales, but few can compete with Laptops Directs' super low prices. You'll find budget-minded Chromebooks, Windows machines, and gaming rigs here, as well as plenty of discounted accessories to go with them.



Lego Lego: double VIP points on select lines

If you haven't stepped on enough Lego bricks by the time Christmas is over, we'd recommend stocking up while the Lego Boxing Day sales are live. We regularly see discounts on premium and more affordable sets during these larger sales periods.



M-O

Menkind Menkind: up to 30% off

With plenty of gadgets and gizmos on the shelves, it can be easy to get lost in the digital aisles of Menkind. While the PC gaming accessories on offer are on the 'super-budget' end of the scale, you'll find plenty of merch and Funko delights to feast on here - as well as regular discounts.



Microsoft Microsoft: save up to £450 on Surface Pro 7

Aside from Microsoft's own Xbox site, there are plenty of gaming headsets, mice, and keyboard discounts usually on offer over Boxing Day. With brands like HyperX, Razer, and Turtle Beach taking part in previous sales, it's all to play for this year.



Nanoleaf Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf RGB lighting panels are truly something to behold, so we're hopeful for some discounts in this year's Boxing Day sales. The retailer itself doesn't offer too many sales, but there are usually competitions and giveaways running around the Christmas period to get involved in.



Nintendo Nintendo: Switch OLED bundles available

From cheaper games to Switch bundles and peripherals, Nintendo's own official store has it all. With a strong showing over Black Friday, we're optimistic for more excellent discounts in future sales like the 2021 Boxing Day sales for gamers.



P-R

PRC Direct PRC Direct: Up to £700 off 4K TVs

If you've just unwrapped a new generation console, it might be time to upgrade your TV to go with it. PRC Direct regularly offers some excellent prices on 4K TVs and sound systems, but with regular discounts those already affordable sets become even cheaper.



Pure Electric Pure Electric: Pure Air starts at £299

While not particularly geared towards gamers, we are likely to see some solid discounts on electric scooters in this year's Boxing Day sales. Pure Electric can already send you home with a set of wheels for under £300, and once the Christmas rush is over there are sure to be plenty of savings up for grabs as well.



Razer Razer: 25% off your second item

Whether you're going big on a pro gaming laptop, or simply upgrading your pointer, Razer regularly offers significant discounts across its range right on its official store site. From extra gift cards to cold hard savings, there's going to be plenty to shop for here after Christmas.



S-U

Samsung Samsung: £200 cashback on Galaxy Z Fold 3

If the craving for a NeoQLED TV rears up once Christmas is over and done with, Samsung is likely to offer some significant discounts on its 2021 models in the Boxing Day sales. Smaller budgets will still likely find discounts on headphones, tablets, and laptops as well.

Scan Scan: sale live now, save big on components

There's so much on offer at Scan that that it's hard to pinpoint this computing superstore's speciality. However, we'd strongly recommend dropping in if you're after some gaming accessories or components for that dream build you've got planned for 2022. They've even gone live with their Boxing Day sales early, offering up heavy discounts on everything you need for a turbo-charged rig.



ShopTo ShopTo: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond now £39.99

From PS5 games to the OLED Switch, there's plenty going on at gaming retailer ShopTo already. We see discounts sometimes sneaking those prices just a little lower than other retailers here, so it's well worth a look if you're after some accessories.



SteelSeries SteelSeries: free Xbox Game Pass with Arctis 9X

SteelSeries is another brand that regularly offers discounts on its gaming peripherals via its official store. Whether you're after the premium Arctis line of headsets or the Apex keyboard, there will likely be some significant savings up for grabs here in this year's Boxing Day sales.



Studio Studio: up to 30% off gaming accessories

If you're looking to stretch that budget as far as possible, Studio's low prices and excellent range can certainly lend a hand. We regularly see heavy discounts across gaming and toy categories here, with particular attention paid to cheap gaming chairs and gaming desks.



The Entertainer The Entertainer: up to 50% off Funko

We're looking forward to some significant savings at the already budget-minded retailer The Entertainer in this year's Boxing Day sales. After that Christmas toy rush, prices can sink over the New Year.



The Game Collection The Game Collection: Joy-Con down to £56

The Game Collection offers a massive range of the latest titles at super low prices, and catching them during a sale can prove particularly lucrative. PS5 games are already available for well under £20 here, with plenty more titles discounted across platforms.



V-Z

Image Very: gaming monitors from £159

While Very might not be your first choice when stocking up your gaming collection, it actually offers some considerable discounts on games and accessories. There isn't the range of some of the more specialised retailers here, but because this store often price matches Amazon on bigger items (and can hold onto stock a lot longer), it's well worth a look.



Xbox Xbox: Xbox Series S bundles available

Xbox games are regularly on sale (and can get even cheaper if you're a Game Pass Ultimate member), which means we're likely to see some super low prices once you're free to boot up your new console. Not only that, but we often see discounts on official controllers and accessories here as well.



Zavvi Zavvi

If you're looking to put the controller down for a second, but still say firmly within the world of your favourite game, it's worth stocking up on merch from Zavvi. Collectables, apparel, and novelty items abound here, with some strong discounts during the holidays as well.



Boxing Day sales: FAQ

When will Boxing Day sales begin? Boxing Day sales are creeping closer and closer each year, with some even kicking off on Christmas Eve. Retailers tend to shift their focus once the last day of Christmas shipping has passed, which explains why we've been seeing so many savings landing before the turkey's in the oven in recent years. In general, though, the biggest Boxing Day sales kick off between December 25 and December 26 depending on the retailer.

Should you wait for Boxing Day sales? If you're already browsing the fantastic range of Christmas sales on the shelves right now, there isn't much need to wait until Boxing Day. These discounts are often a continuation of the deals retailers are willing to offer in the lead up to the big day - just with a new banner at the top of the page. That said, there are some categories, like toys, that could see further discounts once the Christmas rush is over. If you're not concerned about stock levels or delivery before the actual holiday, it might be worth waiting a little.

In the meantime, we're rounding up all the best gifts for gamers, as well as the best Nintendo Switch deals and cheap gaming laptop deals for those looking to buy big before the holidays.