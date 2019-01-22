Black Ops 4 Blackout helicopter locations - where are the helicopters in Blackout?

When the zone is advancing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout, taking a land vehicle can be risky due to the rocky terrain and the high chance of running into another player. In those scenarios, you’re best off taking a helicopter from one of the many Black Ops 4 Blackout helicopter locations. They’re spread out fairly evenly across the Black Ops 4 Blackout map , so you’ll never be too far away from a helicopter - unless someone else has already taken it or it hasn’t spawned that game, of course.

In solos, taking a helicopter is risky because you’re unable to shoot since you’re piloting the thing. When you’re playing with pals though, helicopters are a great method of raining fire down upon unsuspecting enemies, dive bombing them before they can flee into buildings. Watch out for any incoming Hellion Salvo missiles though, because a couple of them will lead to your very swift demise. Here are all of the Black Ops 4 Blackout helicopter locations including the latest map update with the Hijacked ship.

Estates

At the very top of the map, on the eastern side of Estates is where you’ll find the first Black Ops 4 Blackout helicopter locations.

Construction Site

Right at the top of the north-eastern side of the Construction Site is a helipad with another helicopter on top. To reach it, you’ll need to either land there or take the elevator up from the northern side.

Hijacked

On the eastern end of the ship, there’s a helipad which can spawn a helicopter for a speedy getaway instead of swimming through the water.

Forest Clearing

One of a few helicopters not in a named location, you’ll find this one in a small clearing east of Construction Site and south of Estates, in the middle of the forest.

Firing Range

South of the actual Firing Range itself, you’ll find a helicopter spawn by a small farm.

Rivertown

East of the Firing Range helicopter and just across the river to the north-west from Rivertown, there’s a helicopter that can spawn by a barn.

Nuketown Island

In the north-west corner of Nuketown Island, there’s a helicopter spawn at the end of the street.

Cargo Docks

At the southern end of the Cargo Docks, one helicopter can spawn behind some of the cargo crates.

Factory

The southernmost helicopter Blackout spawn location, the Factory helicopter is behind the main complex.

Turbine North

One of two helicopter spawns at Turbine, the first is in the car park in the north-west corner, by one of the huge hangars.

Turbine South

At the opposite end, you can find a helicopter on a huge helipad with metal fencing around it.