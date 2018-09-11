How to get the Ray Gun in Black Ops 4: Blackout

Longtime Call of Duty fans will have fond memories of the Ray Gun. It was first seen in Call of Duty: World at War ’s zombies mode, before reappearing in every single Treyarch iteration so far. While it’s iconic for killing zombies so efficiently, the gun can now be used on other players in the new Black Ops 4 Blackout battle royale mode.

It’s a nifty Easter egg. It’s damn powerful too, though the bullet travel time isn’t ideal for long range engagements. How do you get the Black Ops 4 Blackout Ray Gun? Thankfully, it’s not too difficult. You just need to know where to look.

When the Chinook helicopters are flying across the map, cast your gaze toward the Asylum on the eastern edge. To the south-east of the Asylum is a graveyard. When the game gets underway and everyone has landed, a giant blue beam will shoot towards the sky from inside the graveyard. If you approach it, you’ll notice a number of zombies in the area, along with a box in the very centre.

Guess what you’ve found? It’s the famous mystery box from zombies! It doesn’t quite work the same way though - open it up and you’ll be rewarded with some level three armour and a weapon. We’ve found that the gun inside the mystery box often tends to be a Titan LMG alongside some ammo, but it may be possible to get a variety of guns from the box.

To obtain the Ray Gun, you’re going to need to grab the weapon from inside the box - or one of the many scattered on the floor inside the graveyard - and slay those zombies. There’s a chance that one of them will drop the Ray Gun on the floor. It’ll be highlighted in yellow rather than white, so it’s pretty easy to spot.

The mystery box will have vanished by this point as it’s been looted. There’s a few other spots on the map it can go to including inside the nearby Asylum and some locations on the western side, but once it gets looted over there, there’s a chance it’ll return to the graveyard. That means more zombies will spawn and there’s the opportunity to get a second Ray Gun which is useful if you’re playing with pals.

Alongside the Ray Gun, there’s a number of other older weapons you can find including the Galil, Zweihander and Essex Model 07. The Asylum graveyard seems to be the best place to find some very unique weapons indeed.