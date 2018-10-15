Black Ops 4 Blackout challenges list: How to earn all those merits

Black Ops 4 is finally here, and with it comes the first AAA battle royale offering. Blackout is set on a huge island, with wonderful homages to the Black Ops series as a whole littered across the Black Ops 4 Blackout map. But there are also a load of Black Ops 4 Blackout challenges to complete, which will earn you merits, which you use to level up your character in Blackout through what the mode calls Echelons. Here's how the Black Ops 4 Blackout challenges work:

Black Ops 4 Blackout Challenges

Unlike the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges that get added to and updated with each week, the Black Ops 4 Blackout Challenges is a static list that's split into two main categories - Career and Operations - which are then split into two sub-categories - Professional and Survivalist, Heroics and Vehicular respectively. The majority of these challenges have multiple tiers to unlock, and will require you to achieve certain goals multiple times, just to make sure you're constantly kept busy.

Here are all the Black Ops 4 Blackout Challenges, including the nine secret Black Ops 4 Dark Ops challenges:

Black Ops 4 Blackout Career Challenges - Professional

My First Time (Get a victory)

Winner Winner (Win 10 times) - Three Tiers available

I'll Do It Myself (Win any Duos or Quads game as the last player alive on your team five times) - Three Tiers available

Solo Victor (Get five wins in this mode) - Three Tiers available

Duos Victor (Get five wins in this mode) - Three Tiers available

Quads Victor (Get five wins in this mode) - Three Tiers available

Solo Conquest (Place top 5 in this mode 10 times) - Three Tiers available

Duos Conquest (Place top 5 in this mode 10 times) - Three Tiers available

Quads Conquest (Place top 5 in this mode 10 times) - Three Tiers available

My Participation Award (Place Top 25 10 times) - Three Tiers available

Unthinking Act of Murder (Eliminate 10 enemies) - Three Tiers available

Career Scavenger (Scavenge 1500 items) - Three Tiers available

Black Ops 4 Blackout Career Challenges - Survivalist

Team Player (Revived a squadmate 25 times) - Three Tiers available

Heal Up (Use any health item on yourself 100 times) - Three Tiers available

Amored Up (Acquire and equip armor 50 times) - Three Tiers available

Backpacker (Collect 50 backpacks) - Three Tiers available

Got the Drop (Kill 25 enemies without taking damage from them) - Three Tiers available

Amphibious Assault (Eliminate an enemy while underwater five times) - Three Tiers available

Getaway Vehicle (Escape 10 times from a fight using a vehicle) - Three Tiers available

Perks? Really? (Finish a game in the top 10 with a Perk active 25 times) - Three Tiers available

Equip It and Mint It (Eliminate enemies 25 times using equipment) - Three Tiers available

True Sniper (Kill an enemy at long range with a Sniper Rifle five times) - Three Tiers available

Roster Update (Complete five unlock missions) - Three Tiers available

One Step Ahead (Finish 25 games in the top 10 without taking damage from the circle) - Three Tiers Available

Black Ops 4 Blackout Operations Challenges - Heroics

Destroyer of Vehicles (Destroy 10 occupied vehicles) - Three Tiers available

Revenge is a Dish... (Eliminate the enemy that put you in Last Stand 10 times) - Three Tiers available

...Best Served Cold (Eliminate the enemy that killed your squadmate and place top 5 in five different games) - Three Tiers available

This is Just Cruel (Win the game without being downed five times) - Three Tiers available

Pack Hunter (Eliminate two or more enemies from the same squad five times) - Three Tiers available

Nope (Eliminate the enemy that damaged you 10 times) - Three Tiers available

Path to Peace (Win a game with no kills)

Keen Focus (Eliminate five enemies while blinded or concussed)

Frantic Defense (Take damage while unarmed and kill the attacker five times) - Three Tiers available

Get Straight To It (Eliminate two or more enemies within 30 seconds of deploying 10 times) - Three Tiers available

Clutch (Kill an entire enemy squad singlehandedly in a Quads match)

Masochist (Place in the top 5 using only the first inventory item picked up)

Black Ops 4 Blackout Operations Challenges - Vehicular

Destruction Derby (Destroy an occupied vehicle with a vehicle one time) - Three Tiers available

Just in Time (Exit a vehicle that is about to be destroyed by a locked on rocket five times) - Three Tiers available

Silent Gliding (Travel 10 miles in a wingsuit) - Three Tiers available

Road Trippin' (Travel 10 miles in a land vehicle) - Three Tiers available

Water Rat (Travel 10 miles in a sea vehicle) - Three Tiers available

I Believe I Can Fly (Travel 50 miles in an air vehicle) - Three Tiers available

Saw it In the Movies (Kill 10 enemies as a passenger of any vehicle) - Three Tiers available

Top Tour (Drive or Pilot all vehicle types in a game of Blackout five times) - Three Tiers available

Road Rage (Run over an enemy with a land vehicle to kill them five times) - Three Tiers available

Hijacker (Kill one or more enemies that are passenger in a land vehicle five times)

Pirate (Kill one or more enemies that are passenger in a sea vehicle five times)

Scoundrel (Kill one or more enemies that are passenger in a air vehicle five times)

Black Ops 4 Blackout Dark Ops Challenges

Back in the Ground (Kill 100 Zombies)

Baller (Scoring a basket at any of the basketball hoops)

Fist Fighter (Kill an enemy using only your fists)

Open the Blast Doors (Open the Blast Doors at the Fracking Tower)

Practice Makes Perfect (Shoot a bullseye at the Firing Range from 90 meters)

Red Light, Green Light (Loot an underwater supply stash at the Cargo Dock)

Respect Your Elders (Pay your respects to Tanbor Fudgely)

Zombie Jams (Activate the jukebox at the Diner)

TBC

