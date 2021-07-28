Black Friday gaming chair deals 2021: where to look for the best offers

Black Friday isn't with us yet, but that's no reason to despair on finding Black Friday gaming chair deals ahead of the best time to make savings online. There are some tasty discounts to be had on the best gaming chairs right now, and we'll arm you with everything you'll need to find them.

It's definitely no short order in securing the best Black Friday gaming chair deals, but don't fret - we're here to help. For those of us seeking an ergonomic office-style gaming chair, or something a little more rock-and-roll like a pedestal gaming chair, you can be sure to find it below.

Yes, we're aware that it's a little premature to go into length about Black Friday gaming chair deals just yet. But if you'd rather cease the waiting and get a bargain now, the deals below or our roundup on the best cheap gaming chair deals should tide you over.

Choosing the Right Gaming Chair For You on Black Friday

(Image credit: Future)

There are really only two kinds of gaming chairs to look out for in the Black Friday gaming deals; ergonomic/office style gaming chairs (which are much more popular for both PC users and console gamers) or pedestal/rocker gaming chairs. Although the latter variant isn't as popular, it does have its quality brands too.

We've got some details on both kinds of seat below.

Ergonomic gaming chairs: There are several key brands that make gaming chairs in this style to look out for on the day, including Secretlab, AndaSeat, Noblechairs, Corsair and Razer. The design of most of these brands includes a swivel seat - complete with a high backrest, reclining action, as well as lumbar support and headrests.

Pedestal gaming chairs: As the name would imply, this style is stationary and built for rocking back and forth, stuck to the ground. There are also free-rocking chairs in the same style, most notably by X Rocker. Some models have RGB lighting and stereo speakers in them, tailored towards a younger or teen audience.

