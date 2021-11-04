The best cheap iPad Air deals, sales, and prices in November 2021

We see frequent iPad Air deals offering big savings on Apple's middle-of-the-road tablet, so our team of bargain hunters have rounded up the best discounts right here. While still costlier than the entry-level 9th generation model, the $599 / £579 iPad Air price occupies a mid-range space between the everyday devices and the far more capable iPad Pros. That's excellent for those who need a little more power than would be required for Netflix or simple note-taking, but don't want to shell out more than $700 / £700.

Not only that, but iPad Air deals have been landing on the shelves for quite some time now; this is the oldest tablet in Apple's current lineup. That means we're expecting some particularly strong Black Friday iPad deals this year, with prices dropping even further than the $499 / £469 record lows we've seen so far.

Those record lows represent the best prices we've encountered in iPad Air deals; we're more used to seeing costs of around $539 / £529 on these devices. With that in mind, if you do spot an offer between these two positions, don't hesitate - you're still getting a strong discount.

