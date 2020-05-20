Batwoman star Ruby Rose leaves series after one season

In a surprising move, Ruby Rose has left her starring role in The CW series Batwoman for unknown reasons. This comes just two days after the season 1 finale aired, with season 2 still scheduled for 2021.

The actor expressed gratitude for the role and "everyone involved" with the show in a statement acquired by THR. "I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful," reads the statement from Rose.

A joint statement from Warner Bros., The CW, and Berlanti Productions expressed thanks and well wishes to the departing actor. As it was with Rose, all involved appear committed to finding a member of the LGBTQ community to fill the role of Batwoman. The series became the first live-action TV show to star a lesbian superhero, though sadly Rose's casting spurred a flurry of social media backlash, causing her to quit Twitter entirely.

Batwoman follows Bruce Wayne's cousin Kate Kane filling the void left by Batman's disappearance. Season 2 is currently scheduled to air in January 2021, but production delays from the COVID-19 pandemic could very well push that date back some. As of yet though, there's no official word on that.

