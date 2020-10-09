Baldur’s Gate 3: 7 Tips and Tricks To Help You Survive Faerun

Despite being Early Access, Larian Studios have created an engaging game and some Baldur’s Gate 3 tips and tricks will help you along. It’s very fun, even more so if you’re a fan/avid player of world-renowned Dungeons and Dragons. Of course, fan or not, it can also be difficult if you don’t know what to do. Thankfully, we’ve got a few tips and tricks that’ll help surviving in the world of Faerun feel like a breeze.

1. Don’t bunch up during combat to minimize damage and maximize strategy!

This may seem obvious, but you’d be surprised at how easy it is to do when you’re caught off guard. You may feel like you should stick together and do an epic, back-to-back hero fight with the rest of your companions against the forces of evil, but we’d truly advise you do the opposite. Why? For two, simple reasons…

The first is that the more bunched up you are, the easier it is for enemy spellcasters or rogues to use items/spells like Grease, Oil and more in order to send you crawling back to camp with your tail in between your legs. Quite literally! If you’re spread out, there is less chance for all of your party to be hit…

Which leads us to our second point - strategizing. The further apart you are - though, to be clear, your party should be nearby - the more room there is to strategize where you want your companions to go. For example, Lae’zel with a bow? She has a superior jumping ability to get on the higher ground faster. This compliments with Astarion’s sneaking abilities, which can take our enemies that Lae’zel misses down on the ground.

2. If you’re unsure, hide!

Believe it or not, enemies can jump out of nowhere at times and leave you feeling uncertain on what to do next. Sometimes it can mean certain death, especially if you haven’t had a short or long rest in a long time. If you’re unsure what’s ahead of you, the best option is to go and stealth your way through.

If there are enemies about, then turn on combat time, wait for 6 seconds and then move when you feel that you aren’t going to be spotted. Sometimes you’re able to bypass whole swathes of combat like this, and while you may feel you aren’t getting as much fights in your game, finding some sweet loot more than makes up for it. Besides, you don’t have to leave the fights for good - you can always come back later and pick the stragglers up!

3. Examine your weapons/armor to make sure you're using it right

This may sound obvious, but looking at your weapons and armor may just prevent you from making some terrible mistakes. For example, playing as a Fighter with chainmail? Sure, you’ve got a higher AC (Armour Class), but you also have a -1 in your Stealth. So maybe don’t go around trying to hide next to your Rogue, because you’re going to end up screwing both of you over.

The same goes for weapons. Weapon proficiency lets you know what weapons you can and can’t wield without putting yourself at a disadvantage. It’s blocked out from equipping anyway, but it helps when trying to buy something new for your character/companions. Seriously, don’t buy something that you end up not even being able to use. It really sucks!

4. Try to compliment your team with a good balance of abilities

While you can literally compliment your companions if you want - some will like it, others will not - this tip is more about knowing your strengths and weaknesses, and how to work around them with your fellow companions. For example, if you have a team of all tank-like classes with zero healing or ranged spells, it’s not going to end up going well against a more varied team of enemies.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having another companion similar to you, but keep in mind that having a good selection of melee and range abilities will make even the hardest fights that much simpler.

5. Keep an eye on your character sheet

You may not need to know Dungeons and Dragons to play Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s still very helpful to check on your character sheet whenever you can. It’ll have your stats that, once you click on them, will let you see what you have proficiency in, and what you’re most likely to succeed in when you give that dice a roll. For example, a dexterity of 16 will give you +5 in Stealth, Sleight of Hand and Acrobatics - giving you a better chance to score high on those.

The character sheet also provided helpful information in regards to how much damage you can do with your weapons, as well as your AC. This allows you to plan which character can go up front and take most of the damage, while seeing which characters would do better at the back, where their lower AC isn’t so much of a problem.

Your character sheet provides other intel, too - like your spells, the actions you can take, and your spell DC (Difficulty Class). Play around with it and see what helps you! There’s a load of information on there, but trust us when we say it’s accessible and easy to understand.

6. Shove and throw everything if it helps

When it comes to combat, everything is fair game. You’ve got a whole party of different abilities to choose from - from simply hacking at your enemy with a sword, shooting them with a bow, to setting them on fire with magic… Nobody in Baldur’s Gate 3 is safe and that’s something the poor NPC’s of this game have to accept.

But combat doesn’t just stop at hacking, slashing and magic. As it was back in Divinity Original Sin 2, the higher you and the enemy are off the ground, the more likely you’ll find the perfect opportunity to shove them off the ledge and to their death. While you may shove them into places that are unreachable, the satisfaction of them going down a deep, dark hole to never be seen again is oddly satisfying.

Don’t just let yourself be sucked in by the art of shoving, though. Throwing stuff at enemies, whether it be your boots, your companion’s corpse, or an apple, can also bring some hilarity to your combat. It helps that no matter what you throw, it will cause damage to the enemy in some way. Though, fair warning, your companion may not be happy to be used as a javelin. Maybe ask them first?

7. Visit the camp as much as possible to talk to companions and regain health and spell slots

Much like BioWare’s Dragon Age: Origins, the camp is a great place for you to get to know your companions after a long day of beating the crap outta goblins and bandits. The more you know and understand them, the more knowledge you get of them and what they like and don’t like. If you’re lucky, you may even get the chance to start a romance with them… But don’t get too excited, this still is only Early Access after all!

The camp also has a more practical use. While you are able to regain some spell slots and health with a short rest, you can take the opportunity to have a long rest in camp and regain all your health and spell slots.