Attack on Titan confirms 2022 release date for its final episodes

The wait is almost over. Attack on Titan’s Final Season (this time for real) is confirmed to air next year – with a few bonuses to tide us over until then.

As per Shingeki (via Funimation), the second part of Attack on Titan’s Final Season will air in January 2022. It was previously only given a "Winter 2021" release window.

Before then, we’re getting a recap to catch everyone up on events before the show’s endgame. The Funimation report also reveals that more original animated stories featuring Levi, Mikasa, and Annie are on coming in the interim.

There’s even a title for Attack on Titan episode 76: "Danzai". That can translate to either ‘condemnation’ or ‘judgement’. Given how the show signed off earlier this year, either of them fits – and the dust is unlikely to settle on that cliffhanger anytime soon.

If the first half of the Final Season is any indication, expect the return to air on a Sunday – that’s any day from January 2, January 9, January 16, January 23, or January 30. Maybe book every Monday off that month. Just in case.

Attack on Titan isn’t the only show in town. In a surprise move, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean is officially coming to Netflix this December. Elsewhere, Demon Slayer season 2 has held firm on its "2021" release window – which means we could get some serious anime overlap in the coming months before Attack on Titan bids us farewell.

