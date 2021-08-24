Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets 60FPS support on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Assassin's Creed Odyssey now runs at 60 frames per second on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S thanks to a new patch.

As per the tweet from the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account just below, the Assassin's Creed Odyssey title update for new-gen platforms was announced yesterday on August 23, but will be available at some point later today. This title update has somewhat come out of the blue for Ubisoft's 2018 action-RPG game, but it's the perfect excuse to go adventuring with Kassandra once again on the new-gen consoles.

Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreedAugust 23, 2021 See more

This brings Assassin's Creed Odyssey up to par with 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. When it launched last year in November, Valhalla had 60FPS across all three new-gen consoles at launch, boasting that frame rate with 4K graphics. Despite being backwards compatible with all three consoles, Odyssey's frame rate and graphics remainder unaffected by the power of the three new-gen consoles, until now.

Keep in mind that though that this patch doesn't make Assassin's Creed Odyssey a native PS5 or Xbox Series X/S game. It's merely enhancing Ubisoft's game through backwards compatibility, so don't suddenly expect to find it taking advantage of the DualSense haptics or adaptive triggers on the PS5 console, for example.

