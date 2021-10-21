Apex Legends Season 11 – start date, new Legend Ash, CAR SMG, and tropical island map

Apex Legends Season 11 is arriving soon, and it’s bringing new Legend Ash, the CAR SMG from Titanfall, and a new tropical island map. Season 11 is called ‘Escape’ and introduces Ash – the robot simulacrum first seen in Titanfall 2 who now serves as the Arenas gamemaster – as the new Legend. The season launch trailer also players the first proper glimpse of the new tropical island map which appears to feature jungles, shipwrecks, and angry wildlife. Continuing the Titanfall tie-ins, the CAR SMG from the original Titanfall is also making a comeback. Apex Legends Season 11 looks like it’s going to really shake up the meta and introduce some radical changes to Apex Legends. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 11 so far.

Season 11 of Apex Legends, which is named ‘Escape’, starts in just a couple of weeks on November 2 for all platforms. Ash, the CAR SMG, and the new map will be available with the season launch too. Apex Legends seasons normally last around three months, so expect Season 11 to take us into 2022.

Ash is the new Legend in Apex Legends Season

First introduced into the world of Apex Legends with the Season 5 quest, Ash currently acts as the announcer and mastermind behind the Arenas mode introduced in Season 9. With Season 11, Ash is stepping into the Arenas and Battle Royale to fight the other Legends. Like previous Legends, you’ll be able to buy Ash for Legend Tokens or premium Apex Coins when Season 11 starts.

While we know that Ash is confirmed as being the new Legend, we don’t yet have any official details on Ash’s abilities yet. Artwork and the Apex Legends Season 11 launch trailer showed her with a katana-like sword too – similar to her Ronin Titan in Titanfall 2 – although it’ll probably only get used in ability animations rather than being a useable weapon. There’s a moment in the trailer where Ash clearly opens a portal with her sword to teleport behind Horizon, which is presumably her Ultimate Ability, based on recent leaks that describe a similar ability. This ability sounds pretty similar to Wraith’s portal and phasing abilities, and Apex Pro Aceu recently said that Ash will cause Wraith to never be played. Respawn typically release a short video breaking down an upcoming Legend’s abilities before they become available in Apex Legends, so come back here for any official information on Ash’s abilities when it becomes available.

Aceu says the next Legend in Apex Legends will make Wraith less popular

In terms of her lore, Ash is a bit of a complicated character. While she was first introduced in Titanfall 2, it turns out her story goes back long before the events of that game to when she was a human. In short, Dr. Ashleigh Reid was a scientist working with Horizon, the Scottish scientist-turned-Apex Legend, to solve an energy crisis in the Outlands, but Ash betrayed Horizon and left her to die in a black hole. Later, while working covertly with a mercenary group, Ash got caught in the crossfire of an attack on her team of scientists who had created Pathfinder and was made into a simulacrum robot – just like Revenant – to preserve her brain.

Years later, and after being destroyed and rebuilt several times across Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, Ash eventually joined the Apex Games as the leader for Arenas, but now emerges as a competitor. A recent Stories from the Outlands lore video revealed that Ash’s human and robot minds remain somewhat separate. In the video, Horizon recites a number sequence in an attempt to reawaken Ash’s human side, which will undoubtedly be a key story point in Apex Legends Season 11.

Apex Legends Season 11 new tropical island map

We’ve now seen from the Apex Legends Season 11 launch trailer that the new map is indeed a tropical island with beaches, dense jungles, and crashed spaceships. We still don’t know the name of this new map, but it seems like it’s going to be totally unique with lots of environments players have never seen before.

In the launch trailer we also see the Legends get attacked by some wildlfe including prowlers, fliers, and the horrible spider creatures, so perhaps this map will have a PvE element too. Finally, the end of the trailer shows a massive storm forming around the island which could be just an interesting skybox element or may interact with players in-game in some way. Check back here for more details on this new paradise island map as we get them.

With an entirely new map being added in Season 11, World’s Edge getting an update in Season 10, and Olympus seeing some changes in Season 9, updates for existing maps are unlikely. With most of the attention being put on the new map, one of the other three maps might be taken out of rotation for the season too, and Olympus could be returning to Ranked play.

Apex Legends Season 11 adds the CAR SMG

Making its debut way back in Titanfall 1, the CAR SMG is returning with Apex Legends Season 11. We don’t know much about its Apex Legends variant, but based on how it performed it Titanfall 1 and 2, we can assume that it’s going to be similar. In those games, the CAR SMG served almost as an assault rifle-SMG hybrid with low and consistent recoil, and good range for an SMG.

With the Alternator now in Care Packages with Disruptor Rounds, there is definitely a gap for a new harder-hitting SMG with good handling. It should have a damage output comparable to the R-301 but will have faster handling and less range since it’s an SMG. The SMG attachments available to the CAR will limit its effective range too. It’s highly likely that the CAR SMG will use Light Ammo in Apex Legends.

New Apex Legends Season 11 Battle Pass and Ranked Season

An Apex Legends Season wouldn’t be complete without a new themed Battle Pass and another Ranked season with new rewards. None of the Escape Battle Pass rewards have been revealed just yet but expect to see some tropical paradise and beach-themed Legend and weapon skins, weapon charms, and other cosmetic items. The demand for swimsuit skins in Apex Legends has become a bit of a meme lately, but the Season 11 Battle Pass looks like it could answer some of those requests.