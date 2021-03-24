Apex Legends dataminer reveals Titans could finally be arriving

An Apex Legends dataminer has uncovered Titans coming to the battle royale arena, via the abilities of a new character.

Just below, you can see a tweet from @Biast12, a reputable dataminer in the Apex Legends scene. In the gameplay clip that they've managed to uncover from the files of Respawn's game, we can see a character calling down an Auto-Titan, which then opens fire on a large area immediately in front of the giant robot.

Blisk's abilities-😈 pic.twitter.com/et7kjqV8mHMarch 24, 2021 See more

The particular character that's said to be using this ability in the brief gameplay clip? None other than Blisk, the notorious IMC commander from both Titanfall games. Blisk acted as the antagonist to the player character in both stories, and has reportedly had a hand in establishing the Apex Games in the outer edges of the galaxy.

If the leak is accurate, it's easy to see how the addition of Blisk will shake of Apex Legends in a huge way. Being able to call down a Titan to open fire on the surrounding area while Blisk can move around freely is a massive advantage for the character. You're going to need some big defensive characters like Gibraltar to counter the devastating firepower of Blisk's Titan.

Titans are a feature that has always been on the lips of Apex Legends players. The giant robots from the Titanfall games were something that developer Respawn originally shot down as not coming to the battle royale game when it first launched in 2019 (according to Eurogamer). Although it would now appear that Titans are actually arriving in Apex Legends, it doesn't seem like they'll be player-controlled, as they were in both Titanfall games.