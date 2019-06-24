Anthem Ember locations - where to find Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Masterwork Ember locations in Anthem

If you're looking to do any crafting in the game, then an Anthem Ember guide will be essential to your progress. You need Ember in order to produce your own gear, and although you'll find some of it through regular progression, you'll get more of it (and better quality Ember too) if you know where in Anthem to look. Once you encounter Prospero in the marketplace you'll get a general overview on this handy mineral, but you'll have to figure the rest out for yourself. To help you on your way, we've put together this guide to some of the best Anthem Ember locations so you can get stocked up.

What is Ember in Anthem?

Before you find Ember, you'll need to know what it's for. Ember is essentially used for crafting in the Forge, which you're introduced to shortly before you meet Prospero. It's almost like a currency, in that you'll require Ember to craft pretty much anything.

Where to find Ember locations in Anthem?

To find Ember, it's a little different to just saying "go here and here". Early on, your best source of Ember will be from various resource nodes around Bastion. Head over and harvest them, for a chance to receive some Ember. Later down the line, you can also get a considerable amount of Ember from scrapping weapons and tools you don't want, but at the early stage when Prospero requires some, you won't have much of that.

There's also a series of world events that happen in Bastion. Much like the public events in Destiny 2, if you go to a world event in Anthem and complete it, you'll receive some Ember as a reward, alongside other goodies. This takes longer than just harvesting it though so if you're at the stage with Prospero, just hunt down a few resource nodes.

Eventually as you level up, there will be higher rarities of Ember to scavenge which is required for the high-level gear. Defeating higher level enemies will start to yield Rare Ember which as you'd expect, does much more than standard Ember. You can even obtain Epic and Masterwork Ember when you reach the end of the game and start completing endgame content.

