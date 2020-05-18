How to unlock all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum stamp rally rewards for Internation Museum Day

The latest island event is here, and now it's time to participate in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum stamp rally for International Museum Day. This is an event that puts an Animal Crossing twist on the classic Japanese stamp rallies, where participants race to collect stamps that are hidden across an area, or special event site.

Of course, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons version is specifically museum themed, with little stamps to collect in each of your museum's wings - although not in the brand new Animal Crossing: New Horizons art gallery, which no doubt some players haven't even unlocked yet. Redd's a mysterious, elusive beast sometimes, isn't he?

When is Animal Crossing: New Horizons International Museum Day

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want to get involved in the stamp rally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons International Museum Day actually runs for two weeks, rather than the 24 hour period the name suggests. It runs from Monday, May 18 to Sunday, May 31, so don't fret if you can't get to it straight away.

How to complete the Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum stamp rally

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the first day of the event, Isabelle will announce it via the morning briefing, and then it's just a case of going over to Blathers at the museum to start the event properly.

When you speak to him, he'll inform you that there are three stamp rally points in the main three wings of the museum to visit in order to collect your stamp - the bug, fossil and fish wings, rather than the new art gallery.

These stamp rally points take the form of little yellow pedestals with red Blathers' insignia on. Just head up to them and interact with them to collect your stamp, which you'll be able to pleasingly add to a little sheet.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are three to collect in each area, and the first is always really easy to locate. As you collect that stamp, you'll be able to investigate the sheet, and can gain clues as to the other locations from their titles.

They're all relatively easy to find, but always nice to have a help.

Once you've got all three in one wing, you can then go back to Blathers to get your reward.

What are the Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum stamp rally rewards?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Speak to Blathers for a reward per completed stamp sheet. If you're anything like me, you'll have raced around to collect all nine stamps before heading back to Blathers, so if that's the case just make sure to speak to him three times in order to get all the rewards.

These rewards take the form of special gold bug, fish and fossil plaques, which are almost identical to the ones demarking the wings inside the museum. You'll get one for completing each sheet, and can then adorn the walls of your home with them.

It looks like you could complete the stamp rally each day during the course of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum stamp rally event, but you either:

a) won't get the rewards

b) will only get more plaques

But, we'll update this guide when we know more. Happy stamping!