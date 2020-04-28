All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs available and how to plant them

Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs are a great way to decorate your island, along with trees, flowers, and of course, furniture. They're a brand new addition to the game and work a little bit like flowers, but also a little bit like trees.
You can buy New Horizons shrubs from Leif, the returning nature-loving sloth, who will appear as one of the weekly Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors. He'll offer a range of shrubs each week, along with flowers that don't grow natively on your island.
Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs:
All the known Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs
These are currently all the shrubs available in New Horizons and when they will bloom. Otherwise, they'll just look like a normal, flowerless shrub.
- Azaleas (white and pink) - Bloom from mid-April to late May
- Camelias (pink and red) - Bloom from early February to late March
- Hibiscus (red and yellow) - Bloom from late July to mid-September
- Holly (red) - Bloom from early November to late December
- Hydrangeas (blue and pink) - Bloom from early June to mid-July
- Tea Olives (orange and yellow) - Bloom from late September to late October
How to plant a shrub starter
Planting a shrub is as simple as planting a flower. You don't have to dig a hole beforehand, but it does make them easier to place if you have a specific design in mind. You just go into your pockets, pick the shrub you want to plant and then just plant it. Shrubs away!
Things to note about Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs
- Unlike Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers, shrubs can't be crossbred to make hybrid colors and variants.
- Shrubs don't need to be watered
- You can't walk through a shrub like you can flowers
- Can be dug up at any time, even fully grown, without the aid of fruit
- Snails will slime over them during rainy weather
