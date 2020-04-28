All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs available and how to plant them

Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs are a great way to decorate your island, along with trees, flowers, and of course, furniture. They're a brand new addition to the game and work a little bit like flowers, but also a little bit like trees.

You can buy New Horizons shrubs from Leif, the returning nature-loving sloth, who will appear as one of the weekly Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors. He'll offer a range of shrubs each week, along with flowers that don't grow natively on your island.

Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs:

All the known Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs

These are currently all the shrubs available in New Horizons and when they will bloom. Otherwise, they'll just look like a normal, flowerless shrub.

Azaleas (white and pink) - Bloom from mid-April to late May

(white and pink) - Bloom from mid-April to late May Camelias (pink and red) - Bloom from early February to late March

(pink and red) - Bloom from early February to late March Hibiscus (red and yellow) - Bloom from late July to mid-September

(red and yellow) - Bloom from late July to mid-September Holly (red) - Bloom from early November to late December

(red) - Bloom from early November to late December Hydrangeas (blue and pink) - Bloom from early June to mid-July

(blue and pink) - Bloom from early June to mid-July Tea Olives (orange and yellow) - Bloom from late September to late October

How to plant a shrub starter

Planting a shrub is as simple as planting a flower. You don't have to dig a hole beforehand, but it does make them easier to place if you have a specific design in mind. You just go into your pockets, pick the shrub you want to plant and then just plant it. Shrubs away!

Things to note about Animal Crossing: New Horizons shrubs

Unlike Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers, shrubs can't be crossbred to make hybrid colors and variants. Shrubs don't need to be watered You can't walk through a shrub like you can flowers Can be dug up at any time, even fully grown, without the aid of fruit Snails will slime over them during rainy weather

