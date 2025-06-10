All Mario Kart World Outfits and all food locations for unlocking them
For the intrepid Mario Kart fan who wants Vampire Waluigi ASAP
- Main characters list
- All Mario Kart World outfits
- Mario outfits
- Luigi outfits
- Peach outfits
- Daisy outfits
- Yoshi outfits
- Donkey Kong outfits
- Bowser outfits
- Bowser Jr outfits
- Koopa Trooper outfits
- Toad outfits
- Toadette outfits
- Lakitu outfits
- King Boo outfits
- Shy Guy outfits
- Wario outfits
- Waluigi outfits
- Birdo outfits
- Rosalina outfits
- Baby Mario outfits
- Baby Luigi outfits
- Baby Peach outfits
- Baby Daisy outfits
- Baby Rosalina outfits
- Quickest way to unlock new outfits
- Mario Kart World Food locations
If you're looking for all Mario Kart World outfits and how to unlock them, we've got your back. Mario Kart World has officially ushered in a new area of Nintendo kart racing, bringing the incredible 11 year run of Mario Kart 8 to a close. It’s been so long since we’ve had a new Mario Kart that you might have forgotten what it’s like to worry about things like “unlockables” and “outfits.” Sure, having a cool new Switch 2 is neat and all, but what will your friends and family say on game nights if you don’t even have Shy Guy wearing a ski getup unlocked? Who else are they going to play as, Mario!?
Indeed, Mario Kart World comes absolutely packed with characters, and each of them has upwards of 10 different outfits you can choose from once you unlock them all. We’re talking nearly 100 outfits to discover in total! Finding all these may seem like a daunting task, but don’t worry: we’ve exhaustively gathered every single outfit in the game, and we’re here to show you how to find even the most elusive outfits that you just can’t seem to unearth. For everything you’d need to know about unlocking outfits, read on through our guide below:
All main characters in Mario Kart World
Right out of the gate, you’ll have access to 17 core characters in Mario Kart World. These are the heroes, princesses, and ne'er-do-wells you’ve seen drive karts, play tennis, and take to the golf course countless times before in the greater Mario universe. The Mario party, if you will.
You'll need to play through each cup in Gran Prix mode to complete your Mario Kart World roster of main characters to the full 24.
All of these main characters have outfits to unlock in Mario Kart World:
- Mario
- Luigi
- Yoshi
- Princess Peach
- Bowser
- Koopa Troopa
- Shy Guy
- Baby Mario
- Toad
- Wario
- Pauline
- Baby Luigi
- Toadette
- Waluigi
- Baby Peach
- Baby Daisy
- Baby Rosalina
- Donkey Kong (unlocked by completing the Mushroom Cup)
- Daisy (unlocked by completing the Flower Cup)
- Rosalina (unlocked by completing the Star Cup)
- Lakitu (unlocked by completing the Shell Cup)
- Birdo (unlocked by completing the Banana Cup)
- King Boo (unlocked by completing the Leaf Cup)
- Bowser Jr. (unlocked by completing the Lightning Cup)
You may notice that there are several extra characters you can play that aren’t listed here, such as Goomba and the internet’s favorite Cow. None of the characters in this category can earn extra outfits, hence the distinction of the above cast as “main characters.” You can unlock new characters in Mario Kart World in this 'creature' category if other racers use the Kamek item on you, though none of these bonus characters have unlockable outfits either.
All Mario Kart World outfits
Whether you need to unlock them or not, all the characters listed above sport extra outfits you can find. That said, the distribution of outfits is lopsided. For instance, Mario has a whopping nine additional outfits, whereas Pauline only has one extra to her name. You’ll note that several characters also share the same “category” of outfit, even if their looks aren’t exactly the same (such as Pro Racer or Sightseeing). Below we’ve listed every single outfit you can find, sorted by character.
Mario Kart World Mario outfits and costumes
Outfit Total: 10 (including default outfit)
- Mechanic
- Sightseeing
- All-Terrain
- Touring
- Dune Rider
- Aviator
- Pro Racer
- Cowboy
- Happi
Mario Kart World Luigi outfits
Outfit Total: 9 (including default outfit)
- Touring
- Pro Racer
- Farmer
- Gondolier
- Mechanic
- Happi
- Oasis
- All-Terrain
Mario Kart World Peach outfits
Outfit Total: 9 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Farmer
- Touring
- Sightseeing
- Aviator
- Vacation
- Yukata
- Aero
Mario Kart World Daisy outfits
Outfit Total: 7 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Aero
- Oasis
- Vacation
- Touring
- Swimwear
Mario Kart World Yoshi outfits
Outfit Total: 9 (including default outfit)
- Touring
- Soft Server
- Matsuri
- Pro Racer
- Biker
- Food Slinger
- Aristocrat
- Swimwear
Mario Kart World Donkey Kong outfits
Outfit Total: 2 (including default outfit)
- All-Terrain
All Mario Kart World Bowser outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Supercharged
- Biker
- All-Terrain
All Mario Kart World Bowser Jr outfits
Outfit Total: 4 (including default outfit)
- Explorer
- Pro Racer
- Biker Jr.
All Mario Kart World Koopa Troopa outfits
Outfit Total: 6 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Sailor
- Runner
- All-Terrain
- Work Crew
All Mario Kart World Toad outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Engineer
- Burger Bud
- Pro Racer
- Explorer
All Mario Kart World Toadette outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Soft Server
- Pro Racer
- Explorer
- Conductor
All Mario Kart World Lakitu outfits
Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)
- Pit Crew
- Fisherman
All Mario Kart World King Boo outfits
Outfit Total: 4 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Aristocrat
- Pirate
All Mario Kart World Shy Guy outfits
Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)
- Pit Crew
- Slope Styler
All Mario Kart World Wario outfits
Outfit Total: 8 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Oasis
- Wicked Wasp
- Road Ruffian
- Biker
- Work Crew
- Pirate
All Mario Kart World Waluigi outfits
Outfit Total: 6 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Biker
- Wampire
- Road Ruffian
- Mariachi
All Mario Kart World Birdo outfits
Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Vacation
All Mario Kart World Rosalina outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Aurora
- Touring
- Aero
All Mario Kart World Baby Mario outfits
Outfit Total: 4 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Swimwear
- Work Crew
All Mario Kart World Baby Luigi outfits
Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)
- Work Crew
- Pro Racer
All Mario Kart World Baby Peach outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Pro Racer
- Sailor
- Touring
- Explorer
All Mario Kart World Baby Daisy outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Touring
- Pro Racer
- Sailor
- Explorer
All Mario Kart World Baby Rosalina outfits
Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)
- Touring
- Explorer
- Pro Racer
- Sailor
How to unlock extra outfits in Mario Kart World
Assuming you’re playing as a main character, you can unlock additional outfits by picking up Dash Food as you drive. These are typically served at Yoshi Diners spread all around the map, and you’ll naturally pass by these whether you’re racing competitively or playing in Free Roam mode. Not only do you have a chance at getting a new outfit for your character, you’ll get a speed boost too!
Which outfit you get will depend on which category of food you pick up from the Dash Food bag. Generally speaking, each Yoshi Diner will only serve one category of food that grants one static set of unlocks, even if the foods don’t look related (such as the coffee and bag of chips). Using the food will immediately activate a transformation on the applicable character, and you’ll see a window pop up showing the name of the outfit if it’s one you haven’t unlocked yet.
Note that some food will change certain characters back to their default outfits. If a Dash Food correlates with an outfit that your character is already wearing, it’ll just trigger a speed boost instead.
How to unlock every outfit in Mario Kart World
The most straightforward path to unlocking every outfit in Mario Kart World is to do it passively as you play. As long as you spread your playtime across all the above characters, you’ll eventually unlock most (if not all) outfits without really trying. This approach will likely take dozens of hours, and you may struggle to find certain outfits that can only be unlocked when characters eat one specific category of Dash Food. That said, this feels like the game’s “intended” unlock method, especially if you enjoy multiplayer Mario Kart via local splitscreen.
If you do take this approach, just remember that Dash Food counts as an item, so you’ll need an empty item slot to pick it up. Also, getting hit while eating can cancel your entire transformation, so be careful when you activate it.
The most direct way to unlock outfits is to enter Free Roam mode and hunt down each category of food yourself. Any Yoshi Diner you find will serve the same kind of food endlessly, and you can switch characters from the start menu and respawn in the exact same location to chain multiple unlocks together. For best results, just dash directly into the diner or a wall so you won’t waste time driving back and forth after the speed boost wears off. Repeat until you’ve unlocked every outfit you need from one location.
If you’re looking for hubs where you can find lots of different kinds of food at once, consider starting Free Roam in Shy Guy Bazaar. Drive forward as you naturally would during a race, and you’ll soon find yourself in the middle of a large market where several different kinds of Dash Food are served. You’ll also find several valuable Dash Food varieties by starting in Peach Stadium. Just drive straight forward until you see four vendors all arranged in a circle.
Mario Kart World food locations and what outfit each food unlocks
That said, to fill out your collection and snipe those hard-to-find unlocks, you’ll find detailed instructions on the location of every kind of Dash Food and the outfits they unlock below. All directions are based upon where you’ll spawn when selecting each course in Free Roam mode. If you’re already in Free Roam mode, you can bring up your map to change locations by pressing the Y button.
Hamburger
Let’s kick off with the cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast. Start Free Roam in Mario Bros. Circuit., and look to your left immediately after you pass the starting line. You’ll find a Yoshi Diner slinging burgers.
Unlocked outfits:
- Mario - Touring
- Luigi - Touring
- Peach - Touring
- Daisy - Touring
- Yoshi - Touring
- Toad - Burger Bud
- Koopa Troopa - Runner
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Biker
- Waluigi - Biker
- Rosalina - Touring
- Pauline - Aero
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Pro Racer
- Baby Peach - Touring
- Baby Daisy - Touring
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Soft Server
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - Touring
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
- Donkey Kong - All-Terrain
NOTE: Since Pauline and Donkey Kong both only have one extra outfit each, they won’t be included in any of the tests below.
Flatbread
This dish couldn’t be easier to find. Just start Free Roam in the Desert Hills and you’ll see the diner to your left after you pass the starting line.
Unlocked outfits:
- Mario - Dune Rider
- Luigi - Oasis
- Peach - Vacation
- Daisy - Oasis
- Yoshi - Touring
- Toad - Explorer
- Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain
- Bowser - N/A
- Wario - Oasis
- Waluigi - N/A
- Rosalina - Aero
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Pro Racer
- Baby Peach - Pro Racer
- Baby Daisy - Pro Racer
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Explorer
- Bowser Jr. - Explorer
- Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - N/A
Takoyaki, Taiyaki, and Candy Apples
We’re grouping all three of these together since you can find them all clustered together, and they all seem to grant the same unlocks. In Free Roam mode, go to Cheep Cheep Falls. Follow the stone path past the starting line around the bend, and proceed to drive underneath the first pagoda tower you see. Keep driving straight and you’ll arrive at a food market with three Yoshis.
Unlocked Outfits:
- Mario - Happi
- Luigi - Happi
- Peach - Yukata
- Daisy - Swimwear
- Yoshi - Matsuri
- Toad - N/A
- Koopa Troopa - N/A
- Bowser - N/A
- Wario - Work Crew
- Waluigi - N/A
- Rosalina - N/A
- Baby Mario - Swimwear
- Baby Luigi - N/A
- Baby Peach - N/A
- Baby Daisy - N/A
- Lakitu - Fisherman
- Toadette - N/A
- Bowser Jr. - N/A
- Baby Rosalina - N/A
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - N/A
- Shy Guy - N/A
Drive past the festival and make a right onto the highway to find a Yoshi diner where Sushi is served. This appears to be in the same category of unlock effects as listed above.
Fruit Basket / Barrel Drink
Start Free Roam in DK Spaceport. Drive forward until the railing to your left stops, and immediately do a 180 and fall off the bridge. Get out of the water and onto the patch of land you’ll see in front of you, and you’ll find the Yoshi Diner in front of you.
Unlocked Outfits:
- Mario - Sightseeing
- Luigi - Gondolier
- Peach - Sightseeing
- Daisy - Swimwear
- Yoshi - Swimwear
- Toad - Explorer
- Bowser - All-Terrain
- Wario - Road Ruffian
- Waluigi - Road Ruffian
- Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Baby Mario - Swimwear
- Baby Luigi - Work Crew
- Baby Peach - Explorer
- Baby Daisy - Explorer
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Explorer
- Bowser Jr. - Explorer
- Baby Rosalina - Explorer
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
Donuts
We’re getting a two-for-one deal with this one. Head to Mario Circuit in Free Roam, and make the first left you see. You’ll immediately see three windows where Yoshis are serving up different food!
The Donut appears in the first window you see, and it grants the following costumes:
- Mario - All-Terrain
- Luigi - All-Terrain
- Peach - Aero
- Daisy - Aero
- Yoshi - Pro Racer
- Toad - Pro Racer
- Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain
- Bowser - All-Terrain
- Wario - Pro Racer
- Waluigi - Pro Racer
- Rosalina - Aero
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Work Crew
- Baby Peach - Pro Racer
- Baby Daisy - Pro Racer
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Pro Racer
- Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer
- Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Birdo - N/A
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
Snacks (Chocolate, Soda, Chips)
Same location as the Donuts from above in Mario Circuit, this is just from the second (middle) window. This is a unique category of food and grants the following outfits:
- Mario - Mechanic
- Luigi - Mechanic
- Peach - Pro Racer
- Daisy - Pro Racer
- Yoshi - Pro Racer
- Toad - Pro Racer
- Koopa Troopa - Pro Racer
- Bowser - Pro Racer
- Wario - Pro Racer
- Waluigi - Pro Racer
- Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Pro Racer
- Baby Peach - Pro Racer
- Baby Daisy - Pro Racer
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Pro Racer
- Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer
- Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
NOTE: You can skip the Lunchbox in the third window on Mario Circuit. It only resets characters to their default outfits and does not unlock anything.
Yoshi Bread Basket
For this one, just go to DK Pass in Free Roam and follow the road through the tunnel in front of you. Keep driving straight once you emerge from the tunnel, and you’ll stumble upon the Yoshi Diner.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Aviator
- Luigi - Touring
- Peach - Aviator
- Daisy - Pro Racer
- Yoshi - Touring
- Toad - Explorer
- Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain
- Bowser - N/A
- Wario - N/A
- Waluigi - N/A
- Rosalina - Aurora
- Baby Mario - N/A
- Baby Luigi - N/A
- Baby Peach - Explorer
- Baby Daisy - Explorer
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Explorer
- Bowser Jr. - Explorer
- Baby Rosalina - Explorer
- Birdo - N/A
- King Boo - N/A
- Shy Guy - Slope Styler
Popcorn
Another easy one. Go to Boo Cinema and look to your right after the start line. You’ll see Yoshi serving Popcorn immediately.
Unlocked outfits:
- Mario - Cowboy
- Luigi - Oasis
- Peach - Vacation
- Daisy - Oasis
- Yoshi - Aristocrat
- Toad - Burger Bud
- Koopa Troopa - Sailor
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Oasis
- Waluigi - Wampire
- Rosalina - Aurora
- Baby Mario - N/A
- Baby Luigi - N/A
- Baby Peach - Touring
- Baby Daisy - Touring
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Soft Server
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - Touring
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - Aristocrat
- Shy Guy - N/A
Bone Curry
Start Free Roam in Wario Stadium. Drive past the starting line and you’ll see an opening in the wall to your left. Drive through the opening, and you’ll spot a Yoshi Diner sign above a food truck.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Aviator
- Luigi - Touring
- Peach - Aviator
- Daisy - Touring
- Yoshi - Biker
- Toad - Pro Racer
- Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain
- Bowser - Supercharged
- Wario - Road Ruffian
- Waluigi - Road Ruffian
- Rosalina - Aero
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Pro Racer
- Baby Peach - Pro Racer
- Baby Daisy - Pro Racer
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Pro Racer
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
Ice Cream
For this one, we’re going to a major food hub. Select Peach Stadium in Free Roam and drive straight once you load in. You’ll head down a long ramp, and you’ll arrive at four distinct Yoshi Diners in a circle. To your left is another vendor serving Donuts, and to your right you’ll see Ice Cream served.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Sightseeing
- Luigi - Touring
- Peach - Touring
- Daisy - Touring
- Yoshi - Soft Server
- Toad - Burger Bud
- Koopa Troopa - Runner
- Bowser - Pro Racer
- Wario - Wicked Wasp
- Waluigi - Wampire
- Rosalina - Aurora
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Pro Racer
- Baby Peach - Touring
- Baby Daisy - Touring
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Soft Server
- Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer
- Baby Rosalina - Touring
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Aristocrat
- Shy Guy - Slope Styler
Pancakes
This is right next to the Ice Cream vendor in Peach Stadium listed above.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - N/A
- Luigi - N/A
- Peach - N/A
- Daisy - N/A
- Yoshi - N/A
- Toad - Explorer
- Koopa Troopa - N/A
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Wicked Wasp
- Waluigi - Pro Racer
- Rosalina - Touring
- Baby Mario - Work Crew
- Baby Luigi - Work Crew
- Baby Peach - Explorer
- Baby Daisy - Explorer
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Explorer
- Bowser Jr. - Explorer
- Baby Rosalina - Explorer
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - N/A
Cake
This is next to the Pancakes in Peach Stadium listed above, and directly across from the Ice Cream location around the circle.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Pro Racer
- Luigi - Pro Racer
- Peach - Pro Racer
- Daisy - Pro Racer
- Yoshi - Pro Racer
- Toad - Pro Racer
- Koopa Troopa - Pro Racer
- Bowser - Pro Racer
- Wario - Pro Racer
- Waluigi - Pro Racer
- Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Baby Mario - Pro Racer
- Baby Luigi - Pro Racer
- Baby Peach - Pro Racer
- Baby Daisy - Pro Racer
- Lakitu - Pit Crew
- Toadette - Pro Racer
- Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer
- Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer
- Birdo - Pro Racer
- King Boo - Pro Racer
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
Fish and Chips / Fish Fry
For this classic dish, head to Salty Salty Speedway in Free Roam mode. Immediately make a sharp left and wrap around the raised area that you see to your right. Once you’re on the grass, you should see a wooden ramp that will take you upwards. To your right is the Yoshi Diner; wrap around it to find the food at the front of the building.
See the gif above if you’re having trouble finding this one.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Sightseeing
- Luigi - Gondolier
- Peach - Vacation
- Daisy - Swimwear
- Yoshi - Swimwear
- Toad - N/A
- Koopa Troopa - Runner
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Biker
- Waluigi - Biker
- Rosalina - Touring
- Baby Mario - Swimwear
- Baby Luigi - N/A
- Baby Peach - Sailor
- Baby Daisy - Sailor
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - N/A
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - Sailor
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - N/A
- Shy Guy - N/A
Pizza
Head to Salty Salty Speedway in Free Roam mode, and make the same sharp left turn you’d take to get the Fish and Chips listed above. However, instead of wrapping around to the raised area, continue along the path immediately in front of you. You’ll pass by a Yoshi Diner giving away Pizzas with enough toppings to disgust any pure cheese enthusiast.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Sightseeing
- Luigi - Gondolier
- Peach - Sightseeing
- Daisy - Vacation
- Yoshi - Food Slinger
- Toad - Burger Bud
- Koopa Troopa - Sailor
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Biker
- Waluigi - Biker
- Rosalina - Touring
- Baby Mario - Swimwear
- Baby Luigi - N/A
- Baby Peach - Sailor
- Baby Daisy - Sailor
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Soft Server
- Bowser Jr. - Explorer
- Baby Rosalina - Sailor
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - Aristocrat
- Shy Guy - N/A
Shish Kabob
To easily get the Shish Kabob, head to Whistlestop Summit in Free Roam mode. Immediately turn around and drive straight forward under the underpass. Make a right once you hit the wall, and you’ll find the Yoshi Diner.
- Mario - Touring
- Luigi - Touring
- Peach - Touring
- Daisy - Swimwear
- Yoshi - Food Slinger
- Toad - Explorer
- Koopa Troopa - Sailor
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Pirate
- Waluigi - Road Ruffian
- Rosalina - Touring
- Baby Mario - Swimwear
- Baby Luigi - Work Crew
- Baby Peach - Sailor
- Baby Daisy - Sailor
- Lakitu - Fisherman
- Toadette - Explorer
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - Sailor
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - Pirate
- Shy Guy - Pit Crew
Coffee
Another wonderfully simple item to find. Head to Whistletop Summit in Free Roam mode and immediately take your first left. You’ll see the Yoshi vendor immediately in front of you.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Cowboy
- Luigi - Gondolier
- Peach - Vacation
- Daisy - Vacation
- Yoshi - Aristocrat
- Toad - Engineer
- Koopa Troopa - Work Crew
- Bowser - Supercharged
- Wario - Work Crew
- Waluigi - N/A
- Rosalina - N/A
- Baby Mario - Work Crew
- Baby Luigi - Work Crew
- Baby Peach - N/A
- Baby Daisy - N/A
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Conductor
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - N/A
- Birdo - Vacation
- King Boo - Aristocrat
- Shy Guy - N/A
Milk and Yoghurt
To no one’s surprise, you’ll find these creamy treats in Moo Moo Meadows. Upon loading in, make a 90 degree turn to your left and enter into the barn. Once inside the barn, take the exit to your left. You’ll see the Yoshi Diner in front of you up the hill.
Outfits unlocked:
- Mario - Touring
- Luigi - Farmer
- Peach - Farmer
- Daisy - Touring
- Yoshi - Touring
- Toad - N/A
- Koopa Troopa - Runner
- Bowser - Biker
- Wario - Biker
- Waluigi - Biker
- Rosalina - Touring
- Baby Mario - N/A
- Baby Luigi - N/A
- Baby Peach - Touring
- Baby Daisy - Touring
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - N/A
- Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.
- Baby Rosalina - Touring
- Birdo - N/A
- King Boo - N/A
- Shy Guy - N/A
Roast
Last, but not necessarily least, we want to head to Faraway Oasis on Free Roam mode. Immediately turn around and drive straight forward to head off the track and onto the asphalt road. Follow the asphalt road until it spits in two directions (ignore any dirt road offshoots), then make a right. You’ll stumble upon the Yoshi Diner serving these huge slabs of meat.
- Mario - Dune Rider
- Luigi - Touring
- Peach - Aviator
- Daisy - Touring
- Yoshi - Touring
- Toad - Explorer
- Koopa Troopa - N/A
- Bowser - N/A
- Wario - Biker
- Waluigi - Biker
- Rosalina - Touring
- Baby Mario - Work Crew
- Baby Luigi - Work Crew
- Baby Peach - Explorer
- Baby Daisy - Explorer
- Lakitu - N/A
- Toadette - Explorer
- Bowser Jr. - Explorer
- Baby Rosalina - Explorer
- Birdo - N/A
- King Boo - N/A
- Shy Guy - N/A
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.