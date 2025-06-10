All Mario Kart World Outfits and all food locations for unlocking them

If you're looking for all Mario Kart World outfits and how to unlock them, we've got your back. Mario Kart World has officially ushered in a new area of Nintendo kart racing, bringing the incredible 11 year run of Mario Kart 8 to a close. It’s been so long since we’ve had a new Mario Kart that you might have forgotten what it’s like to worry about things like “unlockables” and “outfits.” Sure, having a cool new Switch 2 is neat and all, but what will your friends and family say on game nights if you don’t even have Shy Guy wearing a ski getup unlocked? Who else are they going to play as, Mario!?

Indeed, Mario Kart World comes absolutely packed with characters, and each of them has upwards of 10 different outfits you can choose from once you unlock them all. We’re talking nearly 100 outfits to discover in total! Finding all these may seem like a daunting task, but don’t worry: we’ve exhaustively gathered every single outfit in the game, and we’re here to show you how to find even the most elusive outfits that you just can’t seem to unearth. For everything you’d need to know about unlocking outfits, read on through our guide below:

All main characters in Mario Kart World

Right out of the gate, you’ll have access to 17 core characters in Mario Kart World. These are the heroes, princesses, and ne'er-do-wells you’ve seen drive karts, play tennis, and take to the golf course countless times before in the greater Mario universe. The Mario party, if you will.

You'll need to play through each cup in Gran Prix mode to complete your Mario Kart World roster of main characters to the full 24.

All of these main characters have outfits to unlock in Mario Kart World:

Mario Luigi Yoshi Princess Peach Bowser Koopa Troopa Shy Guy Baby Mario Toad Wario Pauline Baby Luigi Toadette Waluigi Baby Peach Baby Daisy Baby Rosalina Donkey Kong (unlocked by completing the Mushroom Cup) Daisy (unlocked by completing the Flower Cup) Rosalina (unlocked by completing the Star Cup) Lakitu (unlocked by completing the Shell Cup) Birdo (unlocked by completing the Banana Cup) King Boo (unlocked by completing the Leaf Cup) Bowser Jr. (unlocked by completing the Lightning Cup)

You may notice that there are several extra characters you can play that aren’t listed here, such as Goomba and the internet’s favorite Cow. None of the characters in this category can earn extra outfits, hence the distinction of the above cast as “main characters.” You can unlock new characters in Mario Kart World in this 'creature' category if other racers use the Kamek item on you, though none of these bonus characters have unlockable outfits either.

All Mario Kart World outfits

Whether you need to unlock them or not, all the characters listed above sport extra outfits you can find. That said, the distribution of outfits is lopsided. For instance, Mario has a whopping nine additional outfits, whereas Pauline only has one extra to her name. You’ll note that several characters also share the same “category” of outfit, even if their looks aren’t exactly the same (such as Pro Racer or Sightseeing). Below we’ve listed every single outfit you can find, sorted by character.

Mario Kart World Mario outfits and costumes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 10 (including default outfit)

Mechanic

Sightseeing

All-Terrain

Touring

Dune Rider

Aviator

Pro Racer

Cowboy

Happi

Mario Kart World Luigi outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 9 (including default outfit)

Touring

Pro Racer

Farmer

Gondolier

Mechanic

Happi

Oasis

All-Terrain

Mario Kart World Peach outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 9 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Farmer

Touring

Sightseeing

Aviator

Vacation

Yukata

Aero

Mario Kart World Daisy outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 7 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Aero

Oasis

Vacation

Touring

Swimwear

Mario Kart World Yoshi outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 9 (including default outfit)

Touring

Soft Server

Matsuri

Pro Racer

Biker

Food Slinger

Aristocrat

Swimwear

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 2 (including default outfit)

All-Terrain

All Mario Kart World Bowser outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Supercharged

Biker

All-Terrain

All Mario Kart World Bowser Jr outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 4 (including default outfit)

Explorer

Pro Racer

Biker Jr.

All Mario Kart World Koopa Troopa outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 6 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Sailor

Runner

All-Terrain

Work Crew

All Mario Kart World Toad outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Engineer

Burger Bud

Pro Racer

Explorer

All Mario Kart World Toadette outfits

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Soft Server

Pro Racer

Explorer

Conductor

All Mario Kart World Lakitu outfits

Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)

Pit Crew

Fisherman

All Mario Kart World King Boo outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 4 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Aristocrat

Pirate

All Mario Kart World Shy Guy outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)

Pit Crew

Slope Styler

All Mario Kart World Wario outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 8 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Oasis

Wicked Wasp

Road Ruffian

Biker

Work Crew

Pirate

All Mario Kart World Waluigi outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 6 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Biker

Wampire

Road Ruffian

Mariachi

All Mario Kart World Birdo outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Vacation

All Mario Kart World Rosalina outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Aurora

Touring

Aero

All Mario Kart World Baby Mario outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 4 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Swimwear

Work Crew

All Mario Kart World Baby Luigi outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 3 (including default outfit)

Work Crew

Pro Racer

All Mario Kart World Baby Peach outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Pro Racer

Sailor

Touring

Explorer

All Mario Kart World Baby Daisy outfits

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Touring

Pro Racer

Sailor

Explorer

All Mario Kart World Baby Rosalina outfits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Outfit Total: 5 (including default outfit)

Touring

Explorer

Pro Racer

Sailor

How to unlock extra outfits in Mario Kart World

Assuming you’re playing as a main character, you can unlock additional outfits by picking up Dash Food as you drive. These are typically served at Yoshi Diners spread all around the map, and you’ll naturally pass by these whether you’re racing competitively or playing in Free Roam mode. Not only do you have a chance at getting a new outfit for your character, you’ll get a speed boost too!

Which outfit you get will depend on which category of food you pick up from the Dash Food bag. Generally speaking, each Yoshi Diner will only serve one category of food that grants one static set of unlocks, even if the foods don’t look related (such as the coffee and bag of chips). Using the food will immediately activate a transformation on the applicable character, and you’ll see a window pop up showing the name of the outfit if it’s one you haven’t unlocked yet.

Note that some food will change certain characters back to their default outfits. If a Dash Food correlates with an outfit that your character is already wearing, it’ll just trigger a speed boost instead.

How to unlock every outfit in Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The most straightforward path to unlocking every outfit in Mario Kart World is to do it passively as you play. As long as you spread your playtime across all the above characters, you’ll eventually unlock most (if not all) outfits without really trying. This approach will likely take dozens of hours, and you may struggle to find certain outfits that can only be unlocked when characters eat one specific category of Dash Food. That said, this feels like the game’s “intended” unlock method, especially if you enjoy multiplayer Mario Kart via local splitscreen.

If you do take this approach, just remember that Dash Food counts as an item, so you’ll need an empty item slot to pick it up. Also, getting hit while eating can cancel your entire transformation, so be careful when you activate it.

The most direct way to unlock outfits is to enter Free Roam mode and hunt down each category of food yourself. Any Yoshi Diner you find will serve the same kind of food endlessly, and you can switch characters from the start menu and respawn in the exact same location to chain multiple unlocks together. For best results, just dash directly into the diner or a wall so you won’t waste time driving back and forth after the speed boost wears off. Repeat until you’ve unlocked every outfit you need from one location.

If you’re looking for hubs where you can find lots of different kinds of food at once, consider starting Free Roam in Shy Guy Bazaar. Drive forward as you naturally would during a race, and you’ll soon find yourself in the middle of a large market where several different kinds of Dash Food are served. You’ll also find several valuable Dash Food varieties by starting in Peach Stadium. Just drive straight forward until you see four vendors all arranged in a circle.

Mario Kart World food locations and what outfit each food unlocks

That said, to fill out your collection and snipe those hard-to-find unlocks, you’ll find detailed instructions on the location of every kind of Dash Food and the outfits they unlock below. All directions are based upon where you’ll spawn when selecting each course in Free Roam mode. If you’re already in Free Roam mode, you can bring up your map to change locations by pressing the Y button.

Hamburger

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Let’s kick off with the cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast. Start Free Roam in Mario Bros. Circuit., and look to your left immediately after you pass the starting line. You’ll find a Yoshi Diner slinging burgers.

Unlocked outfits:

Mario - Touring

Luigi - Touring

Peach - Touring

Daisy - Touring

Yoshi - Touring

Toad - Burger Bud

Koopa Troopa - Runner

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Biker

Waluigi - Biker

Rosalina - Touring

Pauline - Aero

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Pro Racer

Baby Peach - Touring

Baby Daisy - Touring

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Soft Server

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - Touring

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

Donkey Kong - All-Terrain

NOTE: Since Pauline and Donkey Kong both only have one extra outfit each, they won’t be included in any of the tests below.

Flatbread

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This dish couldn’t be easier to find. Just start Free Roam in the Desert Hills and you’ll see the diner to your left after you pass the starting line.

Unlocked outfits:

Mario - Dune Rider

Luigi - Oasis

Peach - Vacation

Daisy - Oasis

Yoshi - Touring

Toad - Explorer

Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain

Bowser - N/A

Wario - Oasis

Waluigi - N/A

Rosalina - Aero

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Pro Racer

Baby Peach - Pro Racer

Baby Daisy - Pro Racer

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - Explorer

Bowser Jr. - Explorer

Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - N/A

Takoyaki, Taiyaki, and Candy Apples

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We’re grouping all three of these together since you can find them all clustered together, and they all seem to grant the same unlocks. In Free Roam mode, go to Cheep Cheep Falls. Follow the stone path past the starting line around the bend, and proceed to drive underneath the first pagoda tower you see. Keep driving straight and you’ll arrive at a food market with three Yoshis.

Unlocked Outfits:

Mario - Happi

Luigi - Happi

Peach - Yukata

Daisy - Swimwear

Yoshi - Matsuri

Toad - N/A

Koopa Troopa - N/A

Bowser - N/A

Wario - Work Crew

Waluigi - N/A

Rosalina - N/A

Baby Mario - Swimwear

Baby Luigi - N/A

Baby Peach - N/A

Baby Daisy - N/A

Lakitu - Fisherman

Toadette - N/A

Bowser Jr. - N/A

Baby Rosalina - N/A

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - N/A

Shy Guy - N/A

Drive past the festival and make a right onto the highway to find a Yoshi diner where Sushi is served. This appears to be in the same category of unlock effects as listed above.

Fruit Basket / Barrel Drink

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Start Free Roam in DK Spaceport. Drive forward until the railing to your left stops, and immediately do a 180 and fall off the bridge. Get out of the water and onto the patch of land you’ll see in front of you, and you’ll find the Yoshi Diner in front of you.

Unlocked Outfits:

Mario - Sightseeing

Luigi - Gondolier

Peach - Sightseeing

Daisy - Swimwear

Yoshi - Swimwear

Toad - Explorer

Bowser - All-Terrain

Wario - Road Ruffian

Waluigi - Road Ruffian

Rosalina - Pro Racer

Baby Mario - Swimwear

Baby Luigi - Work Crew

Baby Peach - Explorer

Baby Daisy - Explorer

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Explorer

Bowser Jr. - Explorer

Baby Rosalina - Explorer

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

Donuts

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We’re getting a two-for-one deal with this one. Head to Mario Circuit in Free Roam, and make the first left you see. You’ll immediately see three windows where Yoshis are serving up different food!

The Donut appears in the first window you see, and it grants the following costumes:

Mario - All-Terrain

Luigi - All-Terrain

Peach - Aero

Daisy - Aero

Yoshi - Pro Racer

Toad - Pro Racer

Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain

Bowser - All-Terrain

Wario - Pro Racer

Waluigi - Pro Racer

Rosalina - Aero

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Work Crew

Baby Peach - Pro Racer

Baby Daisy - Pro Racer

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Pro Racer

Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer

Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer

Birdo - N/A

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

Snacks (Chocolate, Soda, Chips)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Same location as the Donuts from above in Mario Circuit, this is just from the second (middle) window. This is a unique category of food and grants the following outfits:

Mario - Mechanic

Luigi - Mechanic

Peach - Pro Racer

Daisy - Pro Racer

Yoshi - Pro Racer

Toad - Pro Racer

Koopa Troopa - Pro Racer

Bowser - Pro Racer

Wario - Pro Racer

Waluigi - Pro Racer

Rosalina - Pro Racer

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Pro Racer

Baby Peach - Pro Racer

Baby Daisy - Pro Racer

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Pro Racer

Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer

Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

NOTE: You can skip the Lunchbox in the third window on Mario Circuit. It only resets characters to their default outfits and does not unlock anything.

Yoshi Bread Basket

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For this one, just go to DK Pass in Free Roam and follow the road through the tunnel in front of you. Keep driving straight once you emerge from the tunnel, and you’ll stumble upon the Yoshi Diner.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Aviator

Luigi - Touring

Peach - Aviator

Daisy - Pro Racer

Yoshi - Touring

Toad - Explorer

Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain

Bowser - N/A

Wario - N/A

Waluigi - N/A

Rosalina - Aurora

Baby Mario - N/A

Baby Luigi - N/A

Baby Peach - Explorer

Baby Daisy - Explorer

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - Explorer

Bowser Jr. - Explorer

Baby Rosalina - Explorer

Birdo - N/A

King Boo - N/A

Shy Guy - Slope Styler

Popcorn

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Another easy one. Go to Boo Cinema and look to your right after the start line. You’ll see Yoshi serving Popcorn immediately.

Unlocked outfits:

Mario - Cowboy

Luigi - Oasis

Peach - Vacation

Daisy - Oasis

Yoshi - Aristocrat

Toad - Burger Bud

Koopa Troopa - Sailor

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Oasis

Waluigi - Wampire

Rosalina - Aurora

Baby Mario - N/A

Baby Luigi - N/A

Baby Peach - Touring

Baby Daisy - Touring

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - Soft Server

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - Touring

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - Aristocrat

Shy Guy - N/A

Bone Curry

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Start Free Roam in Wario Stadium. Drive past the starting line and you’ll see an opening in the wall to your left. Drive through the opening, and you’ll spot a Yoshi Diner sign above a food truck.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Aviator

Luigi - Touring

Peach - Aviator

Daisy - Touring

Yoshi - Biker

Toad - Pro Racer

Koopa Troopa - All-Terrain

Bowser - Supercharged

Wario - Road Ruffian

Waluigi - Road Ruffian

Rosalina - Aero

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Pro Racer

Baby Peach - Pro Racer

Baby Daisy - Pro Racer

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Pro Racer

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

Ice Cream

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For this one, we’re going to a major food hub. Select Peach Stadium in Free Roam and drive straight once you load in. You’ll head down a long ramp, and you’ll arrive at four distinct Yoshi Diners in a circle. To your left is another vendor serving Donuts, and to your right you’ll see Ice Cream served.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Sightseeing

Luigi - Touring

Peach - Touring

Daisy - Touring

Yoshi - Soft Server

Toad - Burger Bud

Koopa Troopa - Runner

Bowser - Pro Racer

Wario - Wicked Wasp

Waluigi - Wampire

Rosalina - Aurora

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Pro Racer

Baby Peach - Touring

Baby Daisy - Touring

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Soft Server

Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer

Baby Rosalina - Touring

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Aristocrat

Shy Guy - Slope Styler

Pancakes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is right next to the Ice Cream vendor in Peach Stadium listed above.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - N/A

Luigi - N/A

Peach - N/A

Daisy - N/A

Yoshi - N/A

Toad - Explorer

Koopa Troopa - N/A

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Wicked Wasp

Waluigi - Pro Racer

Rosalina - Touring

Baby Mario - Work Crew

Baby Luigi - Work Crew

Baby Peach - Explorer

Baby Daisy - Explorer

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - Explorer

Bowser Jr. - Explorer

Baby Rosalina - Explorer

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - N/A

Cake

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is next to the Pancakes in Peach Stadium listed above, and directly across from the Ice Cream location around the circle.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Pro Racer

Luigi - Pro Racer

Peach - Pro Racer

Daisy - Pro Racer

Yoshi - Pro Racer

Toad - Pro Racer

Koopa Troopa - Pro Racer

Bowser - Pro Racer

Wario - Pro Racer

Waluigi - Pro Racer

Rosalina - Pro Racer

Baby Mario - Pro Racer

Baby Luigi - Pro Racer

Baby Peach - Pro Racer

Baby Daisy - Pro Racer

Lakitu - Pit Crew

Toadette - Pro Racer

Bowser Jr. - Pro Racer

Baby Rosalina - Pro Racer

Birdo - Pro Racer

King Boo - Pro Racer

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

Fish and Chips / Fish Fry

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For this classic dish, head to Salty Salty Speedway in Free Roam mode. Immediately make a sharp left and wrap around the raised area that you see to your right. Once you’re on the grass, you should see a wooden ramp that will take you upwards. To your right is the Yoshi Diner; wrap around it to find the food at the front of the building.

See the gif above if you’re having trouble finding this one.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Sightseeing

Luigi - Gondolier

Peach - Vacation

Daisy - Swimwear

Yoshi - Swimwear

Toad - N/A

Koopa Troopa - Runner

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Biker

Waluigi - Biker

Rosalina - Touring

Baby Mario - Swimwear

Baby Luigi - N/A

Baby Peach - Sailor

Baby Daisy - Sailor

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - N/A

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - Sailor

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - N/A

Shy Guy - N/A

Pizza

Head to Salty Salty Speedway in Free Roam mode, and make the same sharp left turn you’d take to get the Fish and Chips listed above. However, instead of wrapping around to the raised area, continue along the path immediately in front of you. You’ll pass by a Yoshi Diner giving away Pizzas with enough toppings to disgust any pure cheese enthusiast.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Sightseeing

Luigi - Gondolier

Peach - Sightseeing

Daisy - Vacation

Yoshi - Food Slinger

Toad - Burger Bud

Koopa Troopa - Sailor

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Biker

Waluigi - Biker

Rosalina - Touring

Baby Mario - Swimwear

Baby Luigi - N/A

Baby Peach - Sailor

Baby Daisy - Sailor

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - Soft Server

Bowser Jr. - Explorer

Baby Rosalina - Sailor

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - Aristocrat

Shy Guy - N/A

Shish Kabob

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To easily get the Shish Kabob, head to Whistlestop Summit in Free Roam mode. Immediately turn around and drive straight forward under the underpass. Make a right once you hit the wall, and you’ll find the Yoshi Diner.

Mario - Touring

Luigi - Touring

Peach - Touring

Daisy - Swimwear

Yoshi - Food Slinger

Toad - Explorer

Koopa Troopa - Sailor

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Pirate

Waluigi - Road Ruffian

Rosalina - Touring

Baby Mario - Swimwear

Baby Luigi - Work Crew

Baby Peach - Sailor

Baby Daisy - Sailor

Lakitu - Fisherman

Toadette - Explorer

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - Sailor

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - Pirate

Shy Guy - Pit Crew

Coffee

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Another wonderfully simple item to find. Head to Whistletop Summit in Free Roam mode and immediately take your first left. You’ll see the Yoshi vendor immediately in front of you.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Cowboy

Luigi - Gondolier

Peach - Vacation

Daisy - Vacation

Yoshi - Aristocrat

Toad - Engineer

Koopa Troopa - Work Crew

Bowser - Supercharged

Wario - Work Crew

Waluigi - N/A

Rosalina - N/A

Baby Mario - Work Crew

Baby Luigi - Work Crew

Baby Peach - N/A

Baby Daisy - N/A

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - Conductor

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - N/A

Birdo - Vacation

King Boo - Aristocrat

Shy Guy - N/A

Milk and Yoghurt

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To no one’s surprise, you’ll find these creamy treats in Moo Moo Meadows. Upon loading in, make a 90 degree turn to your left and enter into the barn. Once inside the barn, take the exit to your left. You’ll see the Yoshi Diner in front of you up the hill.

Outfits unlocked:

Mario - Touring

Luigi - Farmer

Peach - Farmer

Daisy - Touring

Yoshi - Touring

Toad - N/A

Koopa Troopa - Runner

Bowser - Biker

Wario - Biker

Waluigi - Biker

Rosalina - Touring

Baby Mario - N/A

Baby Luigi - N/A

Baby Peach - Touring

Baby Daisy - Touring

Lakitu - N/A

Toadette - N/A

Bowser Jr. - Biker Jr.

Baby Rosalina - Touring

Birdo - N/A

King Boo - N/A

Shy Guy - N/A

Roast

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Last, but not necessarily least, we want to head to Faraway Oasis on Free Roam mode. Immediately turn around and drive straight forward to head off the track and onto the asphalt road. Follow the asphalt road until it spits in two directions (ignore any dirt road offshoots), then make a right. You’ll stumble upon the Yoshi Diner serving these huge slabs of meat.