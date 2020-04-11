The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney is here! And that can only mean one thing - yes, a tonne of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney prizes to unlock!

You can enter the Fishing Tourney by speaking to CJ in the Plaza in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He'll explain the rules but basically, it's as many fish as you can catch in 3 minutes. You can use bait, but you're just limited to that time constraint.

Any fish you catch will be automatically transferred to the cooler box next to him, which you can then sell to him later for some extra Bells.

For every fish you catch you'll earn points. It's these that you can swap for 'swag' aka the full range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney rewards. It's 10 points per prize, as far as we can tell.

Points work like this:

1 fish caught 1 point 2 fish caught 2 points 3 fish caught 5 points 4 fish caught 6 points 5 fish caught 7 points 6 fish caught 8 points 7 fish caught 9 points 8 fish caught 10 points 9 fish caught 11 points 10 fish caught 12 points

Your first entry into the Fishing Tourney will be free but after that it's 500 Bells a pop. However, if you're remembering to sell your caught fish to CJ after each round, you'll be raking in the Bells regardless.

All the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney rewards you can unlock

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Anchor statue

Bronze Fish Trophy (100 points total)

Fish Doorplate

Fish-drying Rack

Fish Ponchette

Fish Print

Fish Print Tee

Fish Rug

Fish Umbrella

Fish Wand

Fishing-rod Sand

Fresh Cooler

Gold Fish Trophy (300 points total)

Marine Pop Wallpaper

Marine Pop Floor

Silver Fish Trophy (200 points total)

Tackle Bag

Top Fishing Tourney tips

Before you get started here are our top Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney tips for making sure that you get the most points.

Don't run!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Don't forget, running scares the fish, so despite how tempting it might be to save time by sprinting, you could be forcing precious points to flee.

Craft yourself some bait

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Even though it might feel a little bit like cheating, you can use bait during the fishing tourney. You can craft it by collecting Manila Clams by digging on the beach where little blow holes appear, and then heading over to a crafting table.

We'd advice 10 packets of bait per round.

Always carry a spare rod

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's nothing worse than your rod breaking mid-Fishing Tourney, so make sure you've already got a spare in your pocket in case of tragedy.