Andor actor seemingly confirms season 2 of the Star Wars show

Andor may not have arrived on Disney Plus yet, but one of the Star Wars series' actors has seemingly confirmed that season 2 is on the way.

When asked about his upcoming plans, Stellan Skarsgård told Swedish site Dagens Nyheter (via Collider ): "We start with Dune 2 in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series Andor."

Set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , the series will see Diego Luna reprise the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor. Alongside Luna and Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller also star in the Disney Plus show, while Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker reprise their roles as Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera from Rogue One.

The series follows the formative years of the Rebellion, a movement that culminated in the attempt to steal the plans of the Death Star in the 2016 movie. It doesn't have a release date yet, but it's set to premiere sometime in mid-to-late 2022.

Elsewhere in the galaxy far, far away, The Book of Boba Fett continues to stream weekly and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is also due to release sometime this year, which will see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to their roles from the prequel movies. The Mandalorian season 3 is on the way, too.