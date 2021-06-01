Among Us saw around 2 million players over the weekend

Among Us has seen a large surge in PC players over the weekend following the game going free for a limited time.

Among Us has seen around 2 million players jump into the game over the weekend. This impressive figure follows after the game going free for a limited time last week during the Epic Games Store sale. Victoria Tran, Innersloth's community director shared the results on Twitter (via PCgamesN) showing a spike in players over the weekend starting May 27, 2021.

Showing a normal weekend specifically for PC players, the player count usually sits around 300k to 350k players. The sale that started last week saw that number shoot up. Tran showed a chart that climbs to around 2 million players.

While these are just statistics for PC players, the game is also available on mobile devices, Xbox for PC, and a surprise release on Nintendo Switch. It will be heading to PS4 and PS5 this year with some in-game Ratchet and Clank-themed costumes as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

and here it is when it went free on Epic, May 27thnotes:- this shows PC players only- not all new players, many people grab Among Us on as many platforms as they can and were probably testing it out - long weekend for Americans, possibly more ppl playing/giving small boost pic.twitter.com/wUag8a4i7AMay 31, 2021 See more

A new Airship map has recently been added to the game which introduces not only a new playing field but also some new tasks to complete. So there has been plenty for players to sink their teeth into.

Among Us hitting 2 million players in a weekend is pretty impressive, especially given how the game saw a player count of almost half a billion in 2020 alone. This popularity saw famous faces such as Resident Evil voice actors playing the game and even US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Its huge success during the global pandemic found the developer canceling plans to make a sequel and instead, pouring their efforts into improving the current game. This has already seen numerous quality of life updates such as a quick-chat wheel and an updated art style, and bigger lobbies on the way.

There have been different versions of the game appearing in other games to spread the game's Imposter-filled joy, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, and even in VR.

