You can play Among Us in Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to a fan-made list of rules

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has compiled a list of rules so you can play Among Us on your island.

As spotted by GamesSpot, micmartperez posted the rules on the Animal Crossing subreddit to give you a detailed overview of how you can recreate Innersloth's multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal in the adorable world of New Horizons. As you'll no doubt know if you've been playing Among Us maps with your pals, the 2D co-op game set in space sees the crew set out to complete tasks and prepare the ship for departure. But all is not as it seems, of course. An Imposter is among the crew who's trying to kill and frame others on board.

In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons version, micmartperez breaks down what the crewmates and Imposter needs to do. Listing goals for each role, how to win, and what to do if you're killed or voted out, the rules do really cover all the bases so you can best replicate the spirit of Among Us in Animal Crossing style. Alongside the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween update, this another great way of causing some mischief with your pals.

Among Us has been enjoying a lot of success recently, with the developer canceling plans on a sequel to focus on the original game . The Animal Crossing community is nothing if not creative, and this list of rules is just another example of the many ways players have been using the cutesy backdrop of New Horizons to recreate all manner of games, films, TV shows, and much more besides. From bringing scenes from The Office to life to even setting the scene for a talk show, the world of New Horizons has inspired so much creativity.