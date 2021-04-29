Among Us dev teases new art style and bigger lobbies in a future update

Among Us is getting an updated art style, bigger lobbies, and more new features.

According to the post on the game’s Itch.io page , the team is currently developing a new art style for the game. Don’t worry though, as Innersloth has reassured fans that "it’s not too different from what you’re used to" and will just feature cleaner lines and other animation improvements. They’ve also got plans to introduce increased lobby sizes, so that up to 15 friends (or enemies) can play the social deduction game together at one time.

The update also notes that the team has been working hard on bringing more colour options to the game, noting that: “considering all the colours we already have, it was actually kind of difficult to find colours that will automatically be visually distinct from all the other ones.” However, they are committed to improving the accessibility options and eventually “hope to move away from colours being the defining way people identify each other.”

The developer has also mentioned working on a new meeting screen for the larger lobby sizes. The developers have promised “a new intro when meetings are called that accentuates the information between the reporter and who exactly died between rounds” and shared a concept image of what this may look like. For the final future update, Innersloth has also said that it's working on getting its whole website revamped to give players a more centralised place for updates and news.

Among Us initially launched in 2018 and has recently introduced a brand-new map for players, The Airship . The game has become wildly popular since its release having gained almost half a billion players on mobile in 2020 and is even being streamed by famous video game faces such as several members of the Resident Evil cast.