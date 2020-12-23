Among Us gained almost half a billion players in 2020

According to an annual report by market researchers SuperData, Among Us has amassed over a billion players in 2020 alone, giving it the title of “most popular game ever in terms of monthly players”.

The online multiplayer social deduction game has gained massive popularity over the past year, especially during August - November. This surge in players could be due in part to the Coronavirus pandemic which has seen many more people turn to online multiplayer games during isolation, but also due to the internet’s rising obsession with the game.

Celebrities and public figures such as American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and American rapper SOULJA BOY have both streamed their experience with the game on Twitch with AOC gathering around 435,000 viewers in her stream.

Among Us’ community director Victoria Tran reacted to the news in a tweet stating that she had no idea the game would ever do as well as it has and that she is determined to make the Among Us community even better. This is an impressive feat for any game studio let alone Innersloth who currently only has 4 employees. The game is doing so well in fact that its developers decided to give up plans for a sequel and instead put all their effort into improving what they already have.

thought i knew what i was getting into, did not, and now have a giant community i wouldnt trade for the worldnot done yet though 👏 determined to make it better which will take time (and stubbornness) WHICH I HAVE PLENTY OF so let's goooo (...after holiday 😂)December 22, 2020

Despite Among Us’ high player numbers, it isn’t actually the highest grossing mobile game of 2020 (that title goes to Battle Royale game Free Fire) this is due to Among Us not being heavily monetized and only costing around $5 (£3.99) on PC. The game is also available on IOS/Android, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

As the countdown to Christmas continues, why not have a look at our best gifts for gamers.