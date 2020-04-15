Agents of Shield final season release date revealed – alongside a secret message

Agents of Shield has a bunch of question marks hanging over its head as it enters its seventh and final season: how will the Coulson Life Model Decoy fare? How are the team getting out of 1930s New York? And will we see a potential Marvel Phase 4 tease from its TV-adjacent cousins? One thing we don’t have to wonder anymore is when we can watch season 7, as the premiere date has been revealed – as well as a bonus secret message tucked away in a brief teaser.

Wednesday, May 27 at 10pm Eastern is when you’ll be able to watch the first episode of the final 13-episode run on ABC.

The attached teaser, which you can see below, doesn’t tell us much at all at first glance – it’s a replaying of the new-and-improved Life Model Decoy version of Coulson (it’s a long story) meeting the rest of the Agents of Shield. Kicker: they’re also heading back in time to 1931 New York to lead the charge against the Chromicoms.

Will you accept this mission? Watch the premiere of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD Wednesday, May 27 on ABC.

But there’s something else hidden within. At the very end of the teaser, you should see brief flashes of red and an alien language. For the uninitiated, that sure looks like Kree – the alien species who’ve had a few run-ins with our heroes both here and the MCU-at-large.

So, what does it say? Nothing much… yet. It appears to be part of a code that spells 'B-N-J-O' and 'EOTB.' If there's one set of fans who'll be able to decipher it, it's the crack team of Agents of Shield fans. You've got another *checks calendar* six weeks to go – so why not make the most of the wait until season 7's return?