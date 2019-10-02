Marvel contracts: how long does each actor have left in the MCU?

Marvel contracts are always hotly-debated. Knowing when certain Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars could be leaving their characters behind can often clue us in on future plans at Marvel Studios. Conversely, signing on the dotted line could also factor in to future spin-offs and unexpected team-ups, as has been the case for many an MCU movie down the years.

Below, we're going to take you through the major Marvel contract news, including quotes from many of the major MCU actors who will be sticking around in Marvel Phase 4 and beyond. That even includes a look at the story everyone can't stop going on about: Spider-Man returning to the MCU.

Tom Holland's contract situation is a tricky one. His deal suggests he may not have long left to play the webhead, even though the Sony/Marvel situation has resolved peacefully. So, grab a pen and paper and get jotting down Marvel contract lengths of your favourite stars.

Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Sebastian Stan is in it for the long haul. The Winter Soldier actor told Newsarama back in 2014 that he signed a nine-movie contract with Marvel. He’s currently appeared in five – Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – and had a fleeting cameo in the Black Panther post-credits scene. Even if that one ‘counts’ as an appearance, he still has three movies left. Plus, there's the small matter of the Disney+ Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show, and it has been reported that Disney+ contracts "don't negate appearances in future Marvel movies." Speaking of…

Anthony Mackie (Falcon)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

The man who plays Sam Wilson told Men’s Health that his original deal was for 10 movies, though it’s implied that the terms of the deal – which should go for everyone on this list with upcoming projects heading to Disney+ – has been re-jigged slightly as Falcon and the Winter Soldier counts as a TV production. With Winter Soldier, Age of Ultron, Civil War, Ant-Man, Infinity War and Endgame behind him, that leaves Mackie with four more movies to play with.

Josh Brolin (Thanos)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Inevitably, questions have been asked about Josh Brolin’s future in the MCU after Thanos’ defeat in Avengers: Endgame. His contract has not turned to dust just yet – because he doesn’t have a multi-picture deal. “I'm on a one movie to one movie basis,” he said during a recent interview with Variety.

Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Despite having a considerable role in the MCU, Elizabeth Olsen hasn’t made details about her Marvel contract public. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she has been signed on to a six-to-eight episode contract for the upcoming WandaVision, and she also has at least one more movie to come: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Paul Bettany (Vision)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Much like his WandaVision co-star, very little has come out about Paul Bettany’s Marvel contract. He’s appeared in various guises (both as J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision) across eight movies. If he has signed for a specific amount of movies, his Disney+ show won’t affect his current deal.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Studios)

THR’s blowout feature on Marvel contracts and how much money the actors are making is a good a reference point. In it, the trade publication claimed that Cumberbatch only has one more movie left on his Marvel contract. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, we found out what it was: Marvel Phase 4 movie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. However, Cumberbatch has been positioned as a main-stay in the MCU, and chances are a renegotiation post-Multiverse of Madness is in order.

Tom Holland (Spider-Man)

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Tom Holland is back in the MCU! Even better, he's confirmed for Spider-Man 3 in July 2021, and a future Marvel Studios film. So, you can mark him down for two more flicks... at the very least.

At the time of the month-long split, Variety was reporting that Sony was lining Tom Holland up for two more Spider-Man movies, though it's unclear whether they will be part of Sony's own Spider-Man universe or have folded into the Marvel deal.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

File this one firmly under rumour. Chris Hemsworth has supposedly signed a contract for “several Marvel movies” (via We Got This Covered) that will see him through until Thor: Love and Thunder, plus Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Nothing official on that just yet, though the God of Thunder is definitely returning for the fourth Thor movie, so we can pencil Hemsworth in for at least one more rodeo.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Studios)

As befitting her character, Scarlett Johansson isn’t restrained by one concrete contract. Instead, as she told Collider back in 2015, her “contract is kind of mutating, I guess… [it has] morphed to fit the demand of the character.” Despite being killed off in Avengers: Endgame, those ‘demands’ will see ScarJo pull out the head-scissors takedown for, presumably, her final Marvel appearance in the Black Widow movie.

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel contract was supposedly up after Avengers: Endgame. Variety Fair reported as much back in 2017. Renner, though, is staying put in the MCU – at least on the TV side of things. He’ll be starring in the Hawkeye series in 2021.