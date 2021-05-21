Adorable new Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Funko Pops are coming, and we're so sorry for your bank balance

We're 'sorry' to say that new Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Funko Pops are coming to assault our wallets once again (RIP our bank balance). The company just put a fresh batch of figures up for pre-order at Amazon, and they include an exclusive hooded Ahsoka, Baby Yoda - AKA Grogu - chowing down on some space macaroons, Boba Fett, and Bo-Katan. They're due to launch this October 15, 2021.

The Baby Yoda Funko Pops train is one that never seems to stop, and we've now got three new versions of the Force-wielding child. The first is available to everyone and features Grogu nomming on macaroon-like cookies, while the others are store exclusives - one where he's playing with a butterfly can only be found at GameStop, while a second featuring an out-of-control octopus meal can only be purchased at Target.

Naturally, the other Mandalorian Funko Pops are just as cool. Besides the Rosario Dawson version of Ahsoka Tano getting her due with a pair of awesome, lightsaber-bearing figures, Katie Sackoff's badass Bo-Katan is also present alongside robotic Dark Troopers and Boba Fett in his battered armor. However, the coolest one might be the Mandalorian himself in a rare moment without his helmet, holding Grogu during the emotional final episode of season two. Shut up, you're crying.

You can check out the deals and pre-order your copy of the figures below. And if you want to revisit the show itself, you can do so for less with these Disney Plus sign-up deals (now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone, they're the cheapest option we've got).

The latest batch of Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Funko Pops immortalize really cool characters from the show's second season. They're between $8.99 and $12.99 each and will launch this October 15. You can also pre-order at GameStop or Target.

