A Pokemon Presents event will announce upcoming release dates according to leaker

A Pokemon Presents broadcast may be taking place early next month according to a leaker who has previously predicted other Pokemon-related announcements.

As stated by @KeliosFR on Twitter - who previously correctly predicted the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes three months before they were officially announced - there’s a “Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, [Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl] release date etc.”

Dw, and yep Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, BDSP release date etc.May 16, 2021 See more

It’s possible that this presentation could tie in with E3 2021 which is also set to take place early next month on June 12 - 15, 2021. Nintendo has been confirmed to be a partner of the event and is predicted to host a showcase this year. It’s not certain yet where Nintendo will fit in the E3 2021 schedule or what will feature during their presentation. However, this leak gives us an idea.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were officially announced via a new trailer during February’s Pokemon Direct alongside other new and upcoming Pokemon projects Pokemon Snap and Pokemon Legends Arceus . These announcements have been just the start of Pokemon’s 25th birthday celebrations which has seen people from all over the world celebrate the franchise, including pop star Katy Perry who recently released a new song in honor of the anniversary , which featured several Pokemon guests in the music video.

Not everyone was totally sold on the revamped Nintendo DS games though, as one fan took it upon themselves to reimagine the remake’s announcement trailer in a different art style . Opting for a more realistic look - like in Pokemon: Sword and Shield - over the chibi style the games’ developer ILCA decided on.