A Pokemon fan spots possible reference to original games in Diamond and Pearl remakes

A small detail in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer has one fan believing they've found a reference to the original DS games.

Twitter user @Wunkolo shared a screenshot of the home scene of the new Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes trailer and noticed that the wallpaper pattern doesn’t stay in a straight line, leading them believe that it could be a reference to the original Nintendo DS games, which featured a similar decorative twist due to “a rendering 'bug'.”

Here's some random Diamond and Pearl lore. You see this wall pattern from the remake? This was originally a rendering "bug" in the original game and that they just decided to own up to and made it an intentional texture in the remake. pic.twitter.com/Gj9m37C24eMarch 2, 2021 See more

According to a follow-up tweet by @Wunkolo: “The original game (on NDS hardware) created a Zig-Zag pattern due to precision errors while interpolating texture coordinates across the surface of the triangle. A lot of emulators would accidentally introduce more precision than the original hardware, and show it 'correctly'.”

A reference to the Pokemon games from days past, or just a random stylistic choice? We’ll never know for sure, but it’s nice to think that the game’s developer has added this on purpose for all the long-time Pokemon fans.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl first premiered to the world during the Pokemon 25th anniversary direct last month, this event showcased what fans of the series have to look forward to including Pokemon Legends: Arceus , and another look at the Pokemon Snap remake which is set to release late next month.

As if this wasn’t enough in the works, Pokemon Go developer Niantic has recently teamed up with Microsoft to bring the joy of Pokemon to Microsoft’s HoloLens technology - which could one day lead to not even needing your phone to play the AR game. Niantic has also recently announced that they are now working on their next Nintendo collaboration, a Pikmin AR game . All in all, there’s lots to look forward to.