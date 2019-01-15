A Michelle Yeoh Star Trek Discovery spin-off is officially on the way and it sounds like Mission: Impossible in space

It’s been spoken about in whispers for a while, but it’s now official: a Michelle Yeoh Star Trek Discovery spin-off has been confirmed. The actress (who plays Mirrorverse Georgiou, lest we forget), will still appear in the main series, including Star Trek Discovery season 2 – and it’s there where we’ll see the foundations being laid for the new Star Trek TV show.

As reported by Deadline, the as-yet-unnamed Star Trek Discovery spin-off will feature Yeoh’s Mirrorverse Georgiou fully entrenched in the shadowy corridors of Section 31, a covert ops unit that has been around for over 20 years in Star Trek. It’s previously taken part in assassinations and even genocide, all for the sake of the supposed greater good.

Basically, Section 31 has got the official power to get its hands dirty and do things that the Starfleet higher-ups wouldn’t dream of doing. Think Mission: Impossible in space with a dash of Splinter Cell and you’re probably on the right track.

Yeoh, for her part, is immensely excited to continue her Star Trek journey, saying: “I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories. Being a part of this Universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no woman has ever gone before!'”

If you’re sitting here worried that Yeoh – undoubtedly one of the highlights of Star Trek Discovery season 1 in both her original and Mirrorverse roles – would take a back seat in the main series then you put those fears to rest: Yeoh is going to be part of future Star Trek Discovery seasons, according to Deadline.

With that, Star Trek Discovery season 2, and the small matter of a Captain Picard spin-off all taking shape, it’s clear that Star Trek has eyes on taking over the universe once again. Make it so, Yeoh. Make it so.

I think there's officially now too many great new TV shows on the way - so be sure to note down which ones you want to binge before anything else.