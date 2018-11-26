It's 50% off EVERYTHING at ThinkGeek right now: Grab some merch before Cyber Monday wraps up

Online pop culture merchandise store ThinkGeek has gone one better and decided to make everything half price across its entire site. Yes, everything; pre-orders, Funko Pops, the whole lot. All you need to do is enter the code "DOTCOM" during checkout, and ThinkGeek will automatically reduce your price by half.
Below, we've listed some of our favourite items from the sale, but you can head over to the site yourself to check out the entire range of products on store (trust me, there's a lot). This 50% off deal will only last until the end of Cyber Monday, mind, so get on it now while you still can.
Uncharted 4 vinyl for $14.99: 2 LP set decked out by some gorgeous cover art, now 50% off.
Fallout 76 Pip-Boy for $74.99: Wear a real life Pip-Boy replica for less than $75, now 50% off.
Super Mario Boo bean bag for $69.99: Scares in a chair, Super Mario style, for half price. View Deal
Pokemon Munchlax bag for $19.99: Whip out your bento box in style for half price off this amazing backpack.
Pokemon Pikachu coin bank for $14.99: With over 200 sounds and phrases, a $35 discount on this pikabank is nothing to be sniffed at!View Deal
Star Wars porg animated plush for $17.50: Kind of like a Furbie, only slightly less creepy, and 50% off. View Deal
Super Mario Level Up Game for $9.99: A board game inspired by the classic character, it's now going with a 50% discount.View Deal
Shadow of War one ring replica for $9.99: One ring to rule them all for less at a 50% discount? Not bad.View Deal
Fallout Geeki Tiki set for $2.50: 4 funky glasses reduced by 75%, just in time for Fallout 76View Deal
Assassin's Creed hidden blade for $14.99: Stealth assassinate your foes, with 50% off this operational replica.View Deal
