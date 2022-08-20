UFC 278 PPV live stream: how to watch Usman vs Edwards 2 online

How to watch UFC 278 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Main card begins: 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City United States

UFC 278 is happening tonight at 7pm ET / 10pm PT (or 3am BST), however, if you don't want to miss a moment of things then the early prelims start at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (that's 11pm BST). We're showing you how to watch UFC 278 where you're based anywhere in the world.

The Welterweight championship gold is contested yet again tonight at UFC 278 as Leon Edwards will attempt to strip Kamura Usman of his belt. The two first faced off all the way back in 2015, shortly after the Nigerian Nightmare signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, so this long-awaited rematch is certainly going to be one for the history books. Usman remains undefeated within the UFC with an impressive 15-win streak, easily making him of the greatest combatants that the organization has ever had. One thing's for sure, Rocky is certainly the underdog in this fight.

That's to take nothing away from Leon Edwards' long list of achievements, of course. Rocky has only lost twice within the company, to Claudio Silva and Usman himself early on in his professional MMA career. Given that the former was unstoppable at this time, and the latter still has to be taken down, that's still a feat to be commended. Edwards enters the Octagon a year after his last appearance following a decision victory against the tough-as-nails Nate Diaz, so tonight's result could be far closer to call than anticipated.

Naturally, the headlining main event bout at UFC 278 is far from the only spectacle on offer, though. There's also the middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold to look forward to as well. Both men break into 2022 reeling from two losses a piece, with Borrachinha being defeated by Adesanya and Vettori, and Rockhold being knocked out twice by Yoel Romero and Jan Blachowicz respectively. Regardless of the past, one man is going to leave the Vivint Arena with a win to their name.

There's a lot more to be hyped for at UFC 278, of course, including the return of José Aldo and a heavyweight bout between Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov to come, too. This is one pay-per-view event that you're not going to want to pass up.

UFC 278 live stream worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 278 in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 278 PPV | $74.99 through ESPN+ (opens in new tab)

The only way to watch UFC 278 in the US is through ESPN Plus, and existing subscribers can purchase the Main Card for just $74.99 (opens in new tab). New members can get an entire year of ESPN Plus included with UFC 278 for only $124.98 (opens in new tab). The sports network has been the exclusive rights holder since 2019, signing a five-year deal, so this arrangement is unlikely to change anytime soon. We think that The Disney Bundle offers the best value for money for those who want an encompassing solution. This package includes not just ESPN Plus, but also Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month (opens in new tab). Between these three services, you've got everything covered from sports action to syndicated television and the latest movies from the house of mouse.



How to watch UFC 278 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 278 PPV | $64.99 through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab)

Canadians have a fair few more viewing options for UFC 278 with the most straightforward in our opinion being through UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab). What's more, there's also Bell (opens in new tab) and Shaw Direct (opens in new tab) to consider, too. Regardless of who you go with, the PPV will cost you only $64.99. The former gets you full access to the prelims in full as well as the Main Card all in one place, hence why we think it's your best bet.



How to watch UFC 278 PPV in the UK

(opens in new tab) UFC 278 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

For those living in the UK, existing BT Sport customers can view UFC 278 at no added charge through either BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. With that said, if you prefer to be untethered from traditional television then you can watch UFC 278 for only £25 with the BT Monthly Sports Pass (opens in new tab). What's more, you can get access to the early prelims through the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).



How to watch UFC 278 in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 278 PPV | AU$54.95 through Kayo (opens in new tab)

If you're based in the Land Down Under, then Kayo is the easiest, and our opinion best, way to watch UFC 278 in Australia. With that said, if you're already subscribed to a different network, then Foxtel (opens in new tab) and Main Event (opens in new tab) also offers the Main Card, too. All providers offer the PPV at $59.95, and you can catch the prelims in their entirety through the UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).



UFC 278 PPV live stream: full fight card

The Main Card begins at 7pm PT / 10pm ET (or 3am BST)

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

The Prelims begin at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (or 1am BST)

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young

The early prelims begin at 3pm PT / 6pm ET (or 11pm BST)

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin

Daniel Da Silva vs Victor Altamirano

