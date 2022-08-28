Turns out Elden Ring's Goldmask isn't a silent character after all

An Elden Ring character who never says anything (and consequently confused players by having a voice actor listed in the credits) has finally spoken.

Though Elden Ring (opens in new tab) has many a memorable character, Goldmask is particularly special because, despite several run-ins with him throughout the game, the character never says a word. He only responds to your Tarnished's dialogue with "...".

Now, however, dataminer Sekiro Dubi has been able to find a single line of dialogue that was seemingly later cut. It occurs near the end of your adventure and your final meeting with him.

You can hear the dialogue yourself in the video below, but be warned - there is a fairly hefty spoiler about Elden Ring's story:

"Goldmask is an enigmatic figure in Elden Ring," the video states. "He doesn't speak to the player, so we learn of his notices via Brother Corhyn. But there's more to it…

"In the network test parameters, Goldmask had one line of intelligible dialogue," it continues, and then proceeds to share it with us.

"While it's hard to understand what he says, it seems he's saying: 'It… why not?'" The dataminer suggests. "The revelation was so shocking that made Goldmask break his silence. I think that would have added an interesting touch to the NPC."

The dataminer reveals that the game seemingly does attempt to play the dialogue but the dialogue tag - 11201020; 112 is Goldmask himself, and 1100 is the map in question, Leyndell - has been removed, so he ends up saying nothing at all. By restoring the command, however, Sekiro Dubi was - amazingly! - able to get the line to play.

Total sales of Elden Ring now stand at 16.6 million (opens in new tab). Since it launched back in February, Elden Ring players have been venturing to the Lands Between in record numbers and quickly become FromSoftware's best-selling game ever (opens in new tab), and making it the best-selling game of 2022 in the US (opens in new tab).

A survey of Elden Ring players recently revealed what we love most (opens in new tab) about FromSoftware's open-world RPG, from our favorite weapons and spirit ashes, to our favorite NPCs, areas of the map, and boss battles, of course.

Hard to believe, I know, but other Elden Ring dataminers have discovered that Elden Ring's most notorious boss, Malenia, used to be even more difficult (opens in new tab) to beat than she already is.

By analyzing and playing through the 1.0 version of Elden Ring - that is, a version that's been untouched by patches or changes since the original game was pressed to disc and played offline to avoid just such updates - Kotn3l discovered several key differences with her attack pattern and abilities, making significantly more aggressive.